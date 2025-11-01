LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bankai Group IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit Bankai Group IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit Bankai Group IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit Bankai Group IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bankai Group IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit Bankai Group IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit Bankai Group IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit Bankai Group IND W vs SA W Final Women World Cup 2025 Sanjay Raut aap australia vs india t20 america Erika kirk icc-womens-world-cup Budapest summit
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Manoj Bajpayee Finally Reveals The Family Man 3 Trailer Date, Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Manoj Bajpayee Finally Reveals The Family Man 3 Trailer Date, Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Manoj Bajpayee ends fans’ wait by announcing The Family Man 3 trailer release on November 7, 2025. The new season premieres November 21 on Prime Video, promising intense espionage, emotional twists, and powerful new rivals for Srikant Tiwari.

Manoj Bajpayee Confirms The Family Man 3 Trailer Date, Srikant Tiwari Returns With High-Stakes Drama (Pc: Instagram/ X)
Manoj Bajpayee Confirms The Family Man 3 Trailer Date, Srikant Tiwari Returns With High-Stakes Drama (Pc: Instagram/ X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: November 1, 2025 00:06:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Manoj Bajpayee Finally Reveals The Family Man 3 Trailer Date, Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Manoj Bajpayee himself has perhaps brought a long wait for some important news about the third season of the highly awaited The Family Man finally to an end. The universally relatable but underground intelligence officer, Srikant Tiwari, is played by an actor who has now confirmed the official trailer for The Family Man 3 to be released on November 7, 2025.

This is now the countdown for the series’ world premiere on November 21, 2025, on Prime Video. His announcement was rather amusingly done through a unique promotional video, where Bajpayee-in his Srikant persona-intercepts a fan conversation regarding the show with the real, explosive intel.

This has simply set fire to social media, with fans thrilled at the return of high-stakes espionage intersected with middle-class family drama.

High-Stakes Plot 

This time-the proverbial friends-narrators, Raj & dk have hinted that the fiasco of the third installment takes the stakes quite high; indeed, the most ambitious mission yet for Srikant Tiwari.



This would pick up from the suspense-soaked ending of the previous season, where supposedly, the plot tends to be about a significant political confrontation possibly based on a threat from China directed at India’s northeastern states.

Moreover, it turns out that a worldwide pandemic would provide the backdrop of a planning cover for the covert operation. According to the season synopsis,”the hunter becomes the hunted,” and thus the path Srikant is in is highly turbulent because he is now left struggling against both domestic and international foes.

Returning And New Cast Dynamics 

The beloved core cast will return and keep the show’s unique mixture of humor and family emotion in place; Sharib Hashmi as faithful colleague JK Talpade, Priyamani as his wife Suchitra, and Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha as their kids.

However, it will also throw up strong new enemies in Season 3 who will test Srikant like never before. Joining them will be two sensational performances: Jaideep Ahlawat will appear as ‘Rukma’, while the character of ‘Meera’ will be played by Nimrat Kaur.

Rukma, as per reports, is expected to pose a threat to Srikant’s mission and the safety of his family, leading to an exhilarating confrontation which forms the beating heart of the season in an emotional and action-packed way.

Also Read: Baahubali: The Epic Returns, Twitter Review Long, Grand, And Pure Goosebumps!

First published on: Nov 1, 2025 12:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Manoj BajpayeeSrikant Tiwarithe-family-man-3

RELATED News

Veteran Actor Dharmendra Hospitalized in Mumbai

Bright Gujarati Entertainment Awards 2025 Ignite Talent & Business Brilliance

Sushant Singh Rajput Didn’t Die By Suicide? Shweta Singh Says Psychics Told Her ‘He Was Murdered By Two People’

Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Private Pics From Mumbai Home Leaked: Fans, Celebs Demand Police Action

Baahubali: The Epic Returns, Twitter Review Long, Grand, And Pure Goosebumps!

LATEST NEWS

Manoj Bajpayee Finally Reveals The Family Man 3 Trailer Date, Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

I Openly Support Ban On RSS: Kharge Taunts BJP On Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 150th Birth Anniversary

Chandrababu Naidu Turned Calamity Into Publicity Event, Abandoned Farmers, Says Kanna Babu

Indian-Origin CEO Exposes BlackRock In Jaw-Dropping $500 Million Fraud Scandal, A Corporate Shockwave Unfolds

Karnataka Government Will Face Farmers’ Agitation If It Fails To Provide Suitable Compensation For Crop Loss, Warns MP Basavaraj Bommai

JD Vance Breaks Silence: ‘My Wife Has No Plans To Convert’, Clears Air After Controversial Remark Sparks Row

Why Deepika Padukone Praises Jemimah Rodrigues For Sharing Her Story, From Cricket Field To Hearts!!

E-Passports Are Here! How to Apply, Eligibility, And Hidden Benefits At A Glance

Travel News Services India Pvt. Ltd. Expands Boldly Across India’s Travel Hubs

Groww And Shreeji Global FMCG IPO Set To Launch In November’s First Week, Here’s A Comparative Analysis

Manoj Bajpayee Finally Reveals The Family Man 3 Trailer Date, Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Manoj Bajpayee Finally Reveals The Family Man 3 Trailer Date, Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Manoj Bajpayee Finally Reveals The Family Man 3 Trailer Date, Fans Can’t Keep Calm!
Manoj Bajpayee Finally Reveals The Family Man 3 Trailer Date, Fans Can’t Keep Calm!
Manoj Bajpayee Finally Reveals The Family Man 3 Trailer Date, Fans Can’t Keep Calm!
Manoj Bajpayee Finally Reveals The Family Man 3 Trailer Date, Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

QUICK LINKS