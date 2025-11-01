Manoj Bajpayee Finally Reveals The Family Man 3 Trailer Date, Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Manoj Bajpayee himself has perhaps brought a long wait for some important news about the third season of the highly awaited The Family Man finally to an end. The universally relatable but underground intelligence officer, Srikant Tiwari, is played by an actor who has now confirmed the official trailer for The Family Man 3 to be released on November 7, 2025.

This is now the countdown for the series’ world premiere on November 21, 2025, on Prime Video. His announcement was rather amusingly done through a unique promotional video, where Bajpayee-in his Srikant persona-intercepts a fan conversation regarding the show with the real, explosive intel.

This has simply set fire to social media, with fans thrilled at the return of high-stakes espionage intersected with middle-class family drama.

High-Stakes Plot

This time-the proverbial friends-narrators, Raj & dk have hinted that the fiasco of the third installment takes the stakes quite high; indeed, the most ambitious mission yet for Srikant Tiwari.







This would pick up from the suspense-soaked ending of the previous season, where supposedly, the plot tends to be about a significant political confrontation possibly based on a threat from China directed at India’s northeastern states.

Moreover, it turns out that a worldwide pandemic would provide the backdrop of a planning cover for the covert operation. According to the season synopsis,”the hunter becomes the hunted,” and thus the path Srikant is in is highly turbulent because he is now left struggling against both domestic and international foes.

Returning And New Cast Dynamics

The beloved core cast will return and keep the show’s unique mixture of humor and family emotion in place; Sharib Hashmi as faithful colleague JK Talpade, Priyamani as his wife Suchitra, and Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha as their kids.

However, it will also throw up strong new enemies in Season 3 who will test Srikant like never before. Joining them will be two sensational performances: Jaideep Ahlawat will appear as ‘Rukma’, while the character of ‘Meera’ will be played by Nimrat Kaur.

Rukma, as per reports, is expected to pose a threat to Srikant’s mission and the safety of his family, leading to an exhilarating confrontation which forms the beating heart of the season in an emotional and action-packed way.

