Marco OTT Release: Action Thriller To Be Available On THIS Streaming Platform With An Extended Runtime

The much-anticipated mass action thriller Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in the titular role, officially premiered in theatres on December 20, 2024. This film marks the second collaboration between Mukundan and the young, dynamic filmmaker Haneef Adeni. Early reviews suggest that the movie has been well-received by audiences, generating excitement for its gripping storyline and intense action sequences.

Marco OTT Release: Extended Runtime in the Works

The film has received an ‘A’ certification from the censor board, with several cuts made due to its excessive violence. Despite this, Marco remains a thrilling ride for those who enjoy intense action-packed films. The censored version, however, is set to differ from the one viewers will eventually see on OTT platforms.

Recent updates indicate that Marco will soon be available for streaming on digital platforms after its theatrical run. While the official OTT deal has not yet been confirmed, major streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar are believed to be leading contenders for the rights to the film. Unni Mukundan, who has been riding high on the success of the film, recently confirmed that the OTT release will include an extended version of Marco, featuring all the scenes that were originally cut by the censor board.

Marco through strict scrutiny by the censor board

In an exclusive media interaction, Mukundan explained that Marco underwent strict scrutiny by the censor board, resulting in the removal of several crucial scenes, including those featuring senior actor Riyaz Khan. These cuts were primarily made due to the graphic nature of the violence depicted in the film. Mukundan assured fans that the OTT version would offer a more complete experience, including all the previously omitted content, thus providing a deeper look into the story.

Earlier rumors suggested that Marco might be a spin-off of the actor-director duo’s 2019 film Mikhael, which starred Nivin Pauly. However, Unni Mukundan has confirmed that Marco is an entirely separate project with no direct connection to Mikhael. The action-packed thriller features an ensemble cast, including Jagadish, Siddique, Kabir Duhan Singh, Yukti Thareja, Ansol Paul, Rahul Dev, Sudev Nair, Kalabhavan Shahjohn, and others in supporting roles.

Key Crew and Behind-the-Scenes Team

Marco is helmed by director Haneef Adeni, with Chandru Selvaraj handling the cinematography. The film’s music, which has also been praised, was composed by Ravi Basrur, who crafted both the songs and the original score. Shameer Muhammed managed the editing, ensuring a fast-paced and engaging narrative that complements the film’s high-stakes action sequences.

With the OTT version set to offer a more complete experience, fans are eagerly awaiting the extended release of Marco.

