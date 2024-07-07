Margot Robbie Is Pregnant With Her First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley- Reports

New pictures have surfaced on the Internet which have revealed that Margot Robbie is pregnant with her first child with her husband Tom Ackerley.

MARGOT ROBBIE IS PREGNANT😭 CONGRATS MOTHER pic.twitter.com/PDNbhcho9m — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) July 7, 2024

In 2016, Margot Robbie wed British film producer Tom Ackerley in a discreet ceremony. On the set of the World War II drama Suite Française, where she was in front of the camera and he was an assistant director, the couple initially got together in 2013. The next year, they started dating.

In 2014, Robbie, Ackerley, and friends Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr co-founded a production firm. Robbie has starred in a number of films and television shows produced by LuckyChap Entertainment, including I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, and Barbie.

Fan Reactions

that child being so lucky, imagine having margot robbie as your mother — ًlinda (@selsbossanova) July 7, 2024

She’s giving birth to Barbie 2. Congrats 👑 — Aiya (@MoreAiya) July 7, 2024

Omg she gon give birth to an angel because that face card never declines — 𝓑𝓱𝓪𝓭 𝓑𝓪𝓻𝓭𝓲 (@iamalex63) July 7, 2024

