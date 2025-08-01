Home > Entertainment > Maroon 5’s Mickey Madden Accused Of Assault As Wife Alleges ‘Insane’ Behavior – Shocking Claims Rock Fans And Media Alike

Former Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden faces assault and sexting allegations as wife Catherine Bowman accuses him of violent behavior. Court filings detail physical abuse and disturbing sexting claims. A restraining order is in place, with a hearing set for August 20.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 1, 2025 14:11:00 IST

Maroon 5’s former bassist Mickey Madden is the focus of new legal issues after his wife, Catherine Blair Bowman, sought a temporary restraining order against him. In her court document, Bowman accused Madden of physically assaulting her after she caught him sexting children. She called his actions “literally insane,” stating he got angry when she tried to retrieve his phone in order to view the evidence.

The papers, which are filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, describe a harrowing episode in which Bowman alleges Madden smashed her into a marble kitchen counter and pushed her to the floor. This is the most recent in a string of legal trouble for the artist, who quit Maroon 5 in 2020 after a different domestic violence arrest.

Charges of Sexting and Physical Assault

The said incident occurred on July 21, according to Bowman’s filings. She says she was tipped about her husband’s alleged infidelity by a teen girl who sent her screenshots of the sexts. When Bowman questioned Madden about it, she says he grew defensive and began deleting messages on his phone. The argument got out of hand when she took the phone and attempted to leave the house.

Bowman claims Madden physically held her back, throwing her against the counter and pushing her to the ground. She recounted being “terrified” and stated she had never witnessed him display such “uncontrollable anger” before. This is supported by text messages filed with the court, where Madden seems to be apologizing for his “actions” but diminishes the extremity of the case. Bowman has been issued with a temporary restraining order, and an August 20 court date has been set.

A History of Legal and Personal Troubles

This is not the first serious charge to be leveled against Madden. In June 2020, he was arrested on felony charges of domestic violence, which prompted him to leave Maroon 5. Although the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office eventually chose not to prosecute that case, the new allegations follow a pattern of troubling conduct.

In 2016, Madden was arrested on charges of drug possession in New York City, for which he eventually accepted a plea agreement in the form of community service. These events portray a concerning image of a man beset by serious personal and legal issues. The fresh charges have caused a scandal in the music industry and are provoking deep questions regarding the behavior of the former bassist.

