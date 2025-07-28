Home > Entertainment > Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps Debuts with 218M Dollars, In A Tough Fight With Superman, F1 And Jurassic

Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps stormed the 2025 box office with a $218M global debut, outshining Superman and F1, both soaring past $500M while, Jurassic World Rebirth roared to $718M, proving franchises still rule. Hollywood’s summer sizzles, defying superhero fatigue with cosmic thrills and high-octane drama! What is in Fantastic Four's destiny?

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 28, 2025 10:15:00 IST

Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps has ignited the 2025 box office with a stellar $218 million global opening, proving superhero films still pack a punch. Directed by Matt Shakman, this retro-futuristic reboot introduces Marvel’s First Family, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, to the MCU, alongside milestones for Superman, Jurassic World Rebirth, F1, and How to Train Your Dragon. Let’s dive into the blockbuster weekend that’s shaking up Hollywood.

Fantastic Four’s Heroic Launch Defies Expectations

The Fantastic Four: First Steps smashed projections with a $118 million domestic debut across 4,125 theaters, marking Marvel’s biggest opening since Deadpool & Wolverine ($211M). Internationally, it added $100 million from 52 markets, with Mexico ($12M), the UK ($10.8M), and France ($5.7M) leading the charge.

Despite a softer $4.5M in China, where superhero films often struggle, the film outperformed Superman (by 11%) and Thunderbolts (by 13%) in like-for-like markets. With an 89% Rotten Tomatoes score and a $200M budget, its retro 1960s vibe and cosmic stakes, pitting the team against Galactus and the Silver Surfer are winning fans. This success helped Disney cross $3B in global ticket sales, a 2025 first.

Superman and F1 Accelerate Past $500M Globally

DC’s Superman, in its third weekend, added $24.9M domestically and $19.8M internationally, pushing its global tally to $502.7M. Despite a 57% drop and losing IMAX screens to Fantastic Four, it’s outpacing Man of Steel ($291M domestic) but faces challenges overseas due to its patriotic themes.

Meanwhile, Apple’s F1, in its fifth weekend, grossed $6.2M domestically, hitting $509M worldwide. The Brad Pitt-led racing drama, with a $250M budget, continues to thrive on word-of-mouth, outrunning expectations in 78 markets. Both films highlight Hollywood’s ability to sustain momentum despite crowded summer slates.

Jurassic World Rebirth clawed its way to $718M globally, adding $13M domestically in its fourth frame, crossing $300M in North America. Though trailing its billion-dollar predecessors, it’s a top 2025 performer. These family-friendly tentpoles prove franchises can endure, even as Jurassic faces scrutiny for not matching past highs.

Together, they underscore a vibrant box office, countering superhero fatigue with diverse, high-octane storytelling.

Tags: f1Fantastic FourhollywoodSuperman

