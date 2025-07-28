Love Island’s JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez’s Shocking Split: Couple’s Messy Breakup Sparks Questions

The Love Island USA Season 6 romance of JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, once a fan favorite love story, ended suddenly in a dramatic split that has left fans in a frenzy. They were the third runner-up couple of the 2024 season and announced their breakup on July 27, 2025, via social media clues and inside reports of a messy fallout. Here’s the juicy scoop of why this much-loved power couple called it quits.

JaNa and Kenny’s Social Media Fallout Sparks Speculation

The breakup rumors took flight when fans saw the couple unfollowing each other on Instagram, with JaNa erasing all traces of Kenny from her feed and disabling comments. Kenny’s deeper rift was signaled as JaNa’s tight crew, Serena Page and Leah Kateb (the iconic PPG trio), along with their partners Kordell Beckham and Miguel Harichi, also unfollowed him.

Just hours prior, the couple was seen cozying up with each other at David Dobrik’s birthday bash, making this split much more shocking. Reports indicate a heated argument at the party along with rumors of infidelity, neither of which has been confirmed by either party. With the abrupt purge from social media, a huge fight must have ensued, leaving fans piecing their puzzles. Long-Distance

JaNa and Kenny’s Lifestyle Clashes

JaNa, the 27-year-old influencer thriving in Las Vegas, and Kenny, a 24-year-old contemplating returning to sales in Dallas, have had their share of challenges with long-distance relations. Without denying that they had chemistry, the world has witnessed it but the two lifestyles were clearly clashing.

JaNa bathed in the influencer spotlight while Kenny wanted to live life away from it, creating some tension nobody could miss on Love Island: Beyond the Villa. The spin-off had arguments about moving in, with Kenny hesitant to fully commit, citing a need for personal space. These fractures may have been healed at first, but under public scrutiny and diverging career paths, the cracks might have grown wider.

JaNa’s Heartbreak and Friends’ Solidarity

Sources state that JaNa was the one to initiate the split and, in the process, leaned heavily on Serena and Leah for support throughout her heartbreak. The loyalty shown by the PPG trio, in particular through their social media purge of Kenny, signals how badly JaNa was hurt.

There has been no official comment on the reason for the split, however, the abrupt falling-out indicates the surfaced discussion of some previous issues between them, most likely regarding trust, at the party. Fans are heartbroken, with some wondering if Kenny’s disinclination to fully enter JaNa’s fast-paced world contributed to their demise.

