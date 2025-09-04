Matthew Perry Overdose Case: ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha Pleads Guilty To Selling Fatal Dose

In a significant development in the case surrounding the overdose death of beloved actor Matthew Perry, Jasveen Sangha, a woman known by the moniker “Ketamine Queen,” has pleaded guilty to federal charges. The plea agreement, reached after a lengthy investigation, marks the fifth and final defendant to admit guilt in connection with Perry’s fatal overdose.

Sangha, who had been a primary target of the investigation, has accepted responsibility for supplying the ketamine that led to Perry’s death on October 28, 2023. This conclusion brings a measure of closure to a case that has exposed a sprawling underground drug network and the vulnerabilities of even the most well-known individuals.

The Perilous Path of Illicit Substances

Sangha, a 42-year-old dual citizen of the U.S. and the U.K., pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including distribution of ketamine resulting in death. Prosecutors portrayed her as a prolific dealer who operated a “drug-selling emporium” from her home. The investigation revealed that Perry, who had been receiving legal ketamine treatments for depression, sought additional supplies beyond what his doctor would provide.

His search led him to Sangha through an intermediary, and court documents state that Perry purchased a large quantity of the drug just four days before his passing. The tragedy underscores the dangerous reality of unregulated drug networks, where substances obtained outside of a medical setting can be lethal, a risk that was tragically realized for the actor.

Legal Consequences and Accountability

Upon her guilty verdict, Jasveen Sangha could be sentenced to up to 65 years in federal prison, but prosecutors have said they will seek a smaller sentence. The legal team of Sangha has said that she regrets her acts and is accepting accountability of the same. It is approximately a year since she was arrested. The remaining four case defendants, two of the doctors, the assistant to Perry, and a friend have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

The united cry speaks in volumes of the extensive research work that uncovered the chain of events that culminated in the death of Perry, with everyone in the vicinity to be answerable to their actions that contributed to the sad demise of a cultural icon.

