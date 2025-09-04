LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office Giorgio Armani business news David Corenswet game of thrones 40 Percent GST janhvi kapoor Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Matthew Perry Overdose Case: ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha Pleads Guilty To Selling Fatal Dose

Matthew Perry Overdose Case: ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha Pleads Guilty To Selling Fatal Dose

Jasveen Sangha, known as the ‘Ketamine Queen,’ has pleaded guilty in Matthew Perry’s overdose case. Prosecutors revealed she supplied ketamine to the actor just days before his death, marking the fifth guilty plea in the investigation of the underground drug network

‘Ketamine Queen’ pleads guilty in Matthew Perry overdose case (Pc: X)
‘Ketamine Queen’ pleads guilty in Matthew Perry overdose case (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 4, 2025 14:23:37 IST

In a significant development in the case surrounding the overdose death of beloved actor Matthew Perry, Jasveen Sangha, a woman known by the moniker “Ketamine Queen,” has pleaded guilty to federal charges. The plea agreement, reached after a lengthy investigation, marks the fifth and final defendant to admit guilt in connection with Perry’s fatal overdose.

Sangha, who had been a primary target of the investigation, has accepted responsibility for supplying the ketamine that led to Perry’s death on October 28, 2023. This conclusion brings a measure of closure to a case that has exposed a sprawling underground drug network and the vulnerabilities of even the most well-known individuals.

The Perilous Path of Illicit Substances

Sangha, a 42-year-old dual citizen of the U.S. and the U.K., pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including distribution of ketamine resulting in death. Prosecutors portrayed her as a prolific dealer who operated a “drug-selling emporium” from her home. The investigation revealed that Perry, who had been receiving legal ketamine treatments for depression, sought additional supplies beyond what his doctor would provide.

His search led him to Sangha through an intermediary, and court documents state that Perry purchased a large quantity of the drug just four days before his passing. The tragedy underscores the dangerous reality of unregulated drug networks, where substances obtained outside of a medical setting can be lethal, a risk that was tragically realized for the actor.

Legal Consequences and Accountability

Upon her guilty verdict, Jasveen Sangha could be sentenced to up to 65 years in federal prison, but prosecutors have said they will seek a smaller sentence. The legal team of Sangha has said that she regrets her acts and is accepting accountability of the same. It is approximately a year since she was arrested. The remaining four case defendants, two of the doctors, the assistant to Perry, and a friend have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

The united cry speaks in volumes of the extensive research work that uncovered the chain of events that culminated in the death of Perry, with everyone in the vicinity to be answerable to their actions that contributed to the sad demise of a cultural icon. 

Also Read: How Much Is Sophie Turner Charging For Lara Croft Role In Tomb Raider Series? Game Of Thrones Star’s Salary Is Not Even 50% Of What Angelina Jolie Got

Tags: Ketamine Queen pleamatthew perryMatthew Perry overdose case

RELATED News

Kartik Aaryan announces wrap of 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri'
Bigg Boss 19: ‘Insaan Ko Chance Dete Dete….’: Actress Neelam Giri Talks About Her Relationship Status
Who Was Giorgio Armani? The Legendary Fashion Designer Dies At 91
Coolie OTT Release Date Revealed: Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna Action Drama Set To Stream Soon
Who Is Balraj Singh, Ex-Boyfriend Of Tanya Mittal? YouTuber Sparks Bigg Boss 19 Breakup Drama

LATEST NEWS

BRUTAL Video! Junior Brutally Thrashed By Group Of Boys In Hostel, FIR Registered
Prince Harry’s U.S. Residency Sparks Controversy – Here’s Why!
Singapore wants to invest in MRO facilities in Indian civil aviation: MEA
Gujarat: CM Bhupendra Patel thanks PM Modi for major tax reductions on goods and services benefiting citizens
Hong Kong Court issues arrest warrant for mainland Chinese man over alleged fake talent visa credentials
Himachal Pradesh floods: Beas River damages Kullu's Tibetan Colony security wall, threatens nearby areas
Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held
Fresh Earthquake of Magnitude 5.8 Jolts Afghanistan; Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR, J&K
Donald Trump Slammed With Explosive Lawsuit Over D.C. ‘Military Occupation’ – Who Sued Him?
Horoscope Today, September 05, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Adventurous Energy High
Matthew Perry Overdose Case: ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha Pleads Guilty To Selling Fatal Dose

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Matthew Perry Overdose Case: ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha Pleads Guilty To Selling Fatal Dose

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Matthew Perry Overdose Case: ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha Pleads Guilty To Selling Fatal Dose
Matthew Perry Overdose Case: ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha Pleads Guilty To Selling Fatal Dose
Matthew Perry Overdose Case: ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha Pleads Guilty To Selling Fatal Dose
Matthew Perry Overdose Case: ‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha Pleads Guilty To Selling Fatal Dose

QUICK LINKS