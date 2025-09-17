"May you bring glory to motherland": Annu Kapoor sends warm wishes for PM Modi's 75th birthday
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Mukesh Ambani neeraj chopra PM Modi at 75 Maa Vande bjp asia cup 2025 donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > "May you bring glory to motherland": Annu Kapoor sends warm wishes for PM Modi's 75th birthday

"May you bring glory to motherland": Annu Kapoor sends warm wishes for PM Modi's 75th birthday

"May you bring glory to motherland": Annu Kapoor sends warm wishes for PM Modi's 75th birthday

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 20:36:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Veteran actor Annu Kapoor is celebrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s glorious 75th birthday, marking the occasion with a heartfelt message.

The actor wished for PM Modi’s long and healthy life and wished he would continue to bring glory to India.

“Wishing a very happy and glorious birthday to our beloved Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Sahab. May the existence bless you with a long and healthy life. May the Almighty bless you with the strength and determination to eradicate all the evils that are against our beloved Bharat. May the Almighty bless you to bring glory to the motherland,” he told ANI.

Many other celebrities have come forward, extending heartwarming messages for the Prime Minister on his 75th birthday, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Kajol and Ajay Devgn.

Meanwhile, a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, is being organised to mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday.The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will organise blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the Central government during the campaign.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Thursday announced that the campaign will run from September 17 to October 2, beginning on the Prime Minister’s birthday and concluding on Gandhi Jayanti.

National Award-winning film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’, a moving cinematic tribute to Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy “Bas wahi jeete hain, jo doosro ke liye jeete hain” (Only those are truly successful who live for others), is also set for a special re-release across India from September 17 on the occasion of the PM’s 75th birthday.

On the other hand, a biopic has also been announced on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, set to be led by Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan.

The film will be directed by Kranthi Kumar CH. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: annu kapoorBollywoodentertainment newspm-modi-birthdaypm-modi-turns-75

RELATED News

Disha Patani’s House Firing Case: Two Men Killed In Police Encounter, Who Is The Gang Behind?
Mirai Becomes 2025’s Seventh Highest Grossing Telegu Movie With Rs 100 Crore Mark
Bigg Boss 19: Why Did Amaal Malik Call Abhishek Bajaj ‘Adh Khopda Hijda?’ Fans Call Out For His Eviction
Top Animated Films In India: Demon Slayer’s Massive Success Signals India’s Love For Anime Films
"Yeh hamare desh ko itne beautifully aage leke ja rahe hai": Vindu Dara Singh lauds PM Modi's leadership on his 75th birthday

LATEST NEWS

Right Paydays Launches in the USA: Compare Payday & Personal Loans on a Smarter Loan Comparison Website
Shringar House Share Price: IPO Listed With A Big Reveal, Planning To Invest More?
Gaza woman recalls broken dream after UN inquiry calls attack on IVF clinic genocide
Urban Company Share Price: IPO Lists At 64% Gain, Did You Strike Or Get Left Behind? Check Now!
Fake Labubu dolls seized amid fears of fatal hazard for children
Deepika Padukone’s Trailblazing Journey In Global Luxury Brands World: Pioneer For India’s Rise Globally And Significant To Growing Indian Representation As Ambassadors
US House panel asks online forum CEOs to testify after Charlie Kirk assassination
Asia Cup 2025: Match Refree- Andy Apologises To Pakistan Captain Over Handshake Row
US SEC poised to review IPO bar on mandatory shareholder arbitration
Will Pakistan Pay A Penalty For The Asia Cup After The Boycott? Check Updated Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Here
"May you bring glory to motherland": Annu Kapoor sends warm wishes for PM Modi's 75th birthday

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"May you bring glory to motherland": Annu Kapoor sends warm wishes for PM Modi's 75th birthday

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"May you bring glory to motherland": Annu Kapoor sends warm wishes for PM Modi's 75th birthday
"May you bring glory to motherland": Annu Kapoor sends warm wishes for PM Modi's 75th birthday
"May you bring glory to motherland": Annu Kapoor sends warm wishes for PM Modi's 75th birthday
"May you bring glory to motherland": Annu Kapoor sends warm wishes for PM Modi's 75th birthday

QUICK LINKS