LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape harmanpreet kaur ICC Women World Cup donald trump rsf militia avalanche Bahraich murder case ARJUN KAPOOR latest india news Coimbatore gang rape
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Meet 18-Year-Old Actor Who Has Achieved The Unthinkable After Jim Carey’s Historic Hollywood Run, His Name Is…

Meet 18-Year-Old Actor Who Has Achieved The Unthinkable After Jim Carey’s Historic Hollywood Run, His Name Is…

At just the age of 18, the young actor has achieved something that hasn’t been seen in over three decades, matching Jim Carrey’s 1994 record of having three films reach the No 1 spot at the domestic box office in a single year.

Mason Thames (Instagram/@masonthames)
Mason Thames (Instagram/@masonthames)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: November 4, 2025 01:36:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Meet 18-Year-Old Actor Who Has Achieved The Unthinkable After Jim Carey’s Historic Hollywood Run, His Name Is…

Hollywood’s newest sensation Mason Thames is taking the film industry by storm. At just the age of 18, the young actor has achieved something that hasn’t been seen in over three decades, matching Jim Carrey’s 1994 record of having three films reach the No 1 spot at the domestic box office in a single year.

Mason’s 2025 lineup, How to Train Your Dragon, Regretting You, and The Black Phone 2, has each topped charts, showing his rare ability to captivate audiences across very different genres. 

His live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon became a global blockbuster, grossing over 300 million dollars with its blend of emotion and adventure. The romantic drama Regretting You followed, pulling in 90 million dollars and proving that Thames can connect with viewers beyond fantasy and action. His latest hit, The Black Phone 2, has already earned more than 120 million dollars worldwide, reinforcing his status as a bankable star.

Before becoming Hollywood’s newest box office draw, Thames began his career with the 2017 short film After Omelas and went on to appear in Apple TV+’s For All Mankind.

His big break came in 2022 with Scott Derrickson’s horror hit The Black Phone, where he starred opposite Ethan Hawke. The movie’s success, earning 161 million dollars globally, catapulted him into the spotlight and set the stage for his remarkable run.

Now, with three consecutive No 1 films in a single year, Mason Thames is being hailed as the next major box office force. Industry watchers are already comparing his career path to Hollywood legends like Jim Carrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tom Cruise.

ALSO READ: Meet The Actor Who Cracked UPSC In First Attempt, Quit IAS Job For Bollywood And Became First Indian Bureaucrat To Walk Cannes Red Carpet

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 1:35 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jim CarreyMason Thames

RELATED News

Was Zubeen Garg’s Death Not An Accident But A Murder? Assam CM Makes Shocking Claims As He Confirms SIT Chargesheet Date

Meet The Actor Who Cracked UPSC In First Attempt, Quit IAS Job For Bollywood And Became First Indian Bureaucrat To Walk Cannes Red Carpet

Abhishek Bajaj’s Ex-Wife Akanksha Jindal Exposes Him: Calls Him A ‘Big Liar’ Who Even Lies In Front Of Salman Khan

Palash Muchhal Flaunts Mysterious ‘SM18’ Tattoo, Fans Link It To Smriti Mandhana After India’s World Cup Triumph

Is 52-Year-Old Malaika Arora Dating 33-Year-Old Diamond Merchant Harsh Mehta? Viral Video Drops BIG Hint About The ‘Mystery Man’

LATEST NEWS

How A Simple Remote Setting Can Turn Your AC Into Room Heater

Harmanpreet Kaur Bags Big Endorsement Deal Hours After Women’s World Cup Win, Is Worth Rs…

Sourav Ganguly’s Old Statement On Women’s Cricket Resurfaces After India’s Historic World Cup Win

Who Is Neal Katyal? Indian-American Lawyer All Set To Argue Landmark Case Against Trump’s Tariffs In US Supreme Court

Sudan Rebel Forces Kidnap Indian Worker, Ask Him, ‘You Know Shah Rukh Khan?’ Here’s What Happened

No Illegal Imports, No Commercial Breeding: CITES Lauds Vantara’s Conservation Model

Mehul Choksi Moves Belgium’s Top Court Against Antwerp Court Extradition Order

Nepal Tragedy: Seven People Killed, Four Missing And Multiple Injured After Avalanche Hits Himalayan Peak Yalung Ri Himal

Toxic Gas Leak in Gwalior: 4-Year-Old Dies, Family Members Critically Ill

Slit Throat, Broken Limbs, Sand & Glue Stuffed in Nose 15-Year-Old Murdered in Bahraich

Meet 18-Year-Old Actor Who Has Achieved The Unthinkable After Jim Carey’s Historic Hollywood Run, His Name Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Meet 18-Year-Old Actor Who Has Achieved The Unthinkable After Jim Carey’s Historic Hollywood Run, His Name Is…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Meet 18-Year-Old Actor Who Has Achieved The Unthinkable After Jim Carey’s Historic Hollywood Run, His Name Is…
Meet 18-Year-Old Actor Who Has Achieved The Unthinkable After Jim Carey’s Historic Hollywood Run, His Name Is…
Meet 18-Year-Old Actor Who Has Achieved The Unthinkable After Jim Carey’s Historic Hollywood Run, His Name Is…
Meet 18-Year-Old Actor Who Has Achieved The Unthinkable After Jim Carey’s Historic Hollywood Run, His Name Is…

QUICK LINKS