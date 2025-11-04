Meet 18-Year-Old Actor Who Has Achieved The Unthinkable After Jim Carey’s Historic Hollywood Run, His Name Is…

Hollywood’s newest sensation Mason Thames is taking the film industry by storm. At just the age of 18, the young actor has achieved something that hasn’t been seen in over three decades, matching Jim Carrey’s 1994 record of having three films reach the No 1 spot at the domestic box office in a single year.

Mason’s 2025 lineup, How to Train Your Dragon, Regretting You, and The Black Phone 2, has each topped charts, showing his rare ability to captivate audiences across very different genres.

His live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon became a global blockbuster, grossing over 300 million dollars with its blend of emotion and adventure. The romantic drama Regretting You followed, pulling in 90 million dollars and proving that Thames can connect with viewers beyond fantasy and action. His latest hit, The Black Phone 2, has already earned more than 120 million dollars worldwide, reinforcing his status as a bankable star.

Before becoming Hollywood’s newest box office draw, Thames began his career with the 2017 short film After Omelas and went on to appear in Apple TV+’s For All Mankind.

His big break came in 2022 with Scott Derrickson’s horror hit The Black Phone, where he starred opposite Ethan Hawke. The movie’s success, earning 161 million dollars globally, catapulted him into the spotlight and set the stage for his remarkable run.

Now, with three consecutive No 1 films in a single year, Mason Thames is being hailed as the next major box office force. Industry watchers are already comparing his career path to Hollywood legends like Jim Carrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Tom Cruise.

ALSO READ: Meet The Actor Who Cracked UPSC In First Attempt, Quit IAS Job For Bollywood And Became First Indian Bureaucrat To Walk Cannes Red Carpet