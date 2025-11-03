LIVE TV
Meet The Actor Who Cracked UPSC In First Attempt, Quit IAS Job For Bollywood And Became First Indian Bureaucrat To Walk Cannes Red Carpet

Meet The Actor Who Cracked UPSC In First Attempt, Quit IAS Job For Bollywood And Became First Indian Bureaucrat To Walk Cannes Red Carpet

Abhishek Singh, a former IAS officer who cracked the UPSC in his first attempt with AIR 94, made headlines as the first Indian bureaucrat to walk a red carpet. The Jaunpur-born officer-turned-actor debuted with Chaar Pandrah and stars alongside Raima Sen in 1947: Direct Action Day.

Abhishek Singh (PHOTO: X)
Abhishek Singh (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: November 3, 2025 19:31:24 IST

Meet The Actor Who Cracked UPSC In First Attempt, Quit IAS Job For Bollywood And Became First Indian Bureaucrat To Walk Cannes Red Carpet

The easily recognisable Abhishek Singh made headlines when he became the first Indian bureaucrat to get a coveted red carpet. To the uninitiated, Abhisik is a former IAS officer and his first appearance in the silver screen was in the 1947: Direct Action Day film. The actor features with Raima Sen.

The newcomer began his career in the acting field with a short film, Chaar Pandrah. In 2023, however, he was forced to retire his IAS post, suspended. But did you know that Abhishek passed his UPSC in the first attempt? Yes, you read it right. The actor achieved a noble position and was within the top 100 in the whole of India. Thus, without another word, we shall plunge into the inspirational journey of the hero who decided to make a trip between the real and the reel.

Abhishek Singh, cracked the most difficult exam, UPSC in a single attempt.

Who Is Abhishek Singh? 

Abhishek was born on 22 nd August 1983 in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh. His father was an IPS officer Kripa Shankar Singh. Abhishek graduated in B.com in Delhi University.

This was followed by the most difficult stage of his life when he feels a heartbreak. Abhishek as per a prior interview by Subhankar Mishra was just 19 years old, by the time, when he was going through an ugly breakup thus, bringing him to depression.

Abhishek began to prepare about the most difficult exams, UPSC. The rising star passed the UPSC in 2011 and got the All India Rank 94. In 2011, Abhishek began his IAS officer life and was posted to the Uttar Pradesh cadres.

Abhishek Singh preferred acting over IAS career

Abhishek entered the world of acting in 2020, with a short movie, Chaar Pandrah. To the ignorant, the UP Government suspended Abhishek on February 7, 2023, because he had missed 82 days of office without warning. His debut as an IAS officer in the most popular Hindi web series, Delhi Crime Season 2, helped the rising star promote to prominence. He was later featured in music videos such as Dil Tod Ke by B Praak and Third Party where he acted along with Sunny Leone.

This was a time of pride to everyone as Abhishek made his way to the Cannes red carpet. He was the first Indian to have walked the Cannes Film Festival as a bureaucrat. Abhishek this year debuted on a glittering red carpet wearing a black suit and combined it with a black pant.

According to several reports, Abhishek has premiered his first movie, 1946: Direct Action Day, originally known as Maa Kali, in the red carpet event. Abhishek debuted in the silver screen, the movie 1946: Direct Action Day and co-starred with Bengali actress, Raima Sen, who is a grand daughter of the renowned Bengali actress, Suchitra Sen.

Abhishek Singh’s love marriage with Durga Shakti Nagpal

The love story between Abhishek and Durga once again brings us back to one of the famous sayings: There is a woman behind every successful man.

The two first met back in 2009 when Durga was taking up her UPSC exams. In 2012, the couple tied the knot. The uninformed have that Durga is also an IAS officer. In 2009, she made it to the UPSC exam and got the All India Rank number 20. 

Presently, she is on duty in Uttar Pradesh as a District Magistrate. Abhishek previously in an interview with Josh Talks mentioned that having the right partner will make a person develop personally and professionally as well. He also told about his support system that is his girlfriend and wife, Durga. This time, Abhishek and Durga have two daughters.

First published on: Nov 3, 2025 7:31 PM IST
Meet The Actor Who Cracked UPSC In First Attempt, Quit IAS Job For Bollywood And Became First Indian Bureaucrat To Walk Cannes Red Carpet

