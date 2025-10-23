LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Neelam Giri Labels Tanya Mittal’s Friendship A ‘Dogla Dosti’, Drama Unfolds!

Bigg Boss 19 heats up as Neelam Giri publicly calls Tanya Mittal’s friendship ‘dogla dosti,’ accusing her of betrayal for getting close to Farrhana Bhatt. The split divides the house, sparking drama, alliances, and questions of loyalty among contestants.

Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri Calls Tanya Mittal’s Friendship ‘Dogla Dosti’ (Pc: JioHotstar)
Bigg Boss 19: Neelam Giri Calls Tanya Mittal’s Friendship ‘Dogla Dosti’ (Pc: JioHotstar)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 23, 2025 11:58:36 IST

The already highly charged atmosphere of Bigg Boss 19 has flared up again over the recent explosion of one of the most frequently heard friendships there. Contestant Neelam Giri has, in a public and emotional outburst, targeted Tanya Mittal, her very close friend, accusing the bond of being a `dogla dosti`- a link that qualifies as duplicitous- or hypocritical friendship. 

The fate of other contestants has been forced into choosing sides, and even the cost involved in loyalty is asked. The trigger for this keeping open disunity, however, appears to be Tanya’s growing, in Neelam’s eyes, closeness with another housemate, Farrhana Bhatt, which, for Neelam, is an act of the greatest betrayal considering her own severe ongoing clashes with Farrhana.



Neelam made it clear: “Mereko dosti main doglayi panti bilkul bhi nahi chahiye. Dosti khatam ho jata hai wahan pe.” (I don’t want any double-faced behavior in friendship. The friendship ends there.)

The Inter-Contestant Politics: Farrhana Factor

It is Tanya’s so-called ‘strategic inconsistency’ that Neelam perceives as the crux of her grievance. Neelam, plainly incensed, rather like a wounded lioness, says how could Tanya even think of being friends with Farrhana Bhatt, the woman who has allegedly caused her the most damage emotionally inside the house.

This argument underlines the cutthroat nature of the game, where often questions of personal loyalty are sacrificed at the altar of strategic alliances.

Many housemates, including Neelam, think that even if under attack, a friend’s support should never waver. Fellow housemates like Amaal Mallik wasted no time in vocal support of Neelam: “Jo Neelam ka nahi ho sakta woh humaari bhi kiyun hogi?” If she can’t be a friend to Neelam, how can she be a friend to us? This very question stands as the new dividing line in the house.

The Fallout: Friendship and Backlash

The fallout was immediate. Tanya, feeling defensive, was quick to retort: “Chalo dosti humaari bhi khatam aaj ke baad” (Alright, our friendship ends from today as well), which seemed to comfort her acceptance of the split.

But from there, other housemates, especially Nehal Chudama, strongly condemned Tanya’s behavior, calling her wahiyat (terrible) and accusing her of preparing to play the victim card.

The pythonic turn of events indicates that Tanya’s standing in the house seems to have been considerably weakened with many, viewing her connections as merely transactional, thus sealing the public end of the once-strong Neelam-Tanya friendship, and opening the way for the new phase of the game.

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 11:58 AM IST
QUICK LINKS