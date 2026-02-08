LIVE TV
Meet Aasif Sheikh, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Star Holds A Unique World Record For Playing Over 350 Characters – Check His Massive Net Worth

Aasif Sheikh, best known as Vibhuti Narayan Mishra from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, is a veteran actor with nearly four decades in the industry. He holds a world record for playing over 350 characters on the show and continues to be one of Indian television’s most reliable performers.

Who Is Aasif Sheikh (Image: X/ iaasifsheikh)
Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 8, 2026 15:41:25 IST

If you have watched Indian television in the last decade, chances are you already know Aasif Sheikh, even if you don’t remember his real name. He is the man behind Vibhuti Narayan Mishra, one of the most popular comedy characters on TV from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. However, Aasif Sheikh’s story goes far beyond just one role.

Aasif Sheikh has been working in the entertainment industry for nearly four decades. He began his acting career in 1984 with the iconic TV show Hum Log. In that show he played Prince Ajay Singh. At the time, television itself was new in Indian homes, and Aasif Sheikh quickly became a familiar face. Over the years, he has moved between TV and films and has appeared in movies like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Karan Arjun, and several daily soaps such as Yes Boss and Dill Mill Gayye.

Aasif Sheikh’s World Record on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

Aasif Sheikh is set apart is the world of television due to the record he holds. According to reports, he has played more than 350 different characters on Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. This includes disguises and even over 35 female characters. It is because of this incredible range that his name was entered into the World Book of Records. Very few actors can change their look, voice, and body language so easily, and fans are still waiting to see what version of Vibhuti he will appear as next.

Despite working for so many years, Aasif Sheikh continues to stay relevant. According to reports, Aasif Sheikh’s net worth is around Rs 30 crore. Most of his income comes from television work, where he reportedly earns Rs 75,000 to Rs 80,000 per episode. His monthly earnings are said to be in lakhs because of regular TV work and endorsements. 

Aasif Sheikh’s Personal Life

As per reports, Aasif Sheikh has been married to Zeba Sheikh since 1988. The couple share two children. His daughter Maryam is a fashion designer, and his son Alyjah is still studying. Aasif often travels between Delhi and Mumbai to manage work and family life.

Aasif returned to the spotlight with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run, it is the film version of the popular TV show. While audiences enjoyed seeing the characters on the big screen, reviews suggested that the show’s humour works best on television.

Still, Aasif Sheikh’s journey is rare. From early TV days to a world record and a cult comedy role, he remains one of Indian television’s most dependable performers.

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 3:41 PM IST
QUICK LINKS