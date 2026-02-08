Who Is Santy Sharma? Singer-Rapper Takes A Dig At Ghooskhor Pandat’s ‘Offensive’ Title, Calls It ‘Deliberately Picked’ Move

Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee’s new film, Ghooskhor Pandat, has landed in hot water over its title. Singer and rapper Santy Sharma jumped into the fray too, calling the name flat-out disrespectful.

Santy Sharma slams Ghooskhor Pandat’s title

If you haven’t been following, the title has really riled up the Brahmin community. People have protested in different parts of the country, and police have filed FIRs against the filmmakers.

Now, there’s a growing push to change the movie’s name and even stop its release.

Santy Sharma and his team posted on Instagram, slamming the title. According to them, putting “Pandat” next to “Ghooskhor” is just plain offensive; it hurts the feelings of both Brahmin and Pandit communities.

Santy, who says he’s a Brahmin by birth and a Pandit by choice, didn’t hold back.

He called the title unnecessary, said the filmmakers could’ve picked something neutral, and accused them of going out of their way to single out a community.

He even wondered how the title got promoted without proper registration, calling the whole thing irresponsible.

For Santy, this isn’t just about one movie he sees it as part of a bigger, troubling trend in “New India,” where targeting certain communities keeps happening, and warns this kind of thing can tear people apart.

He wrapped up by asking the government and the film industry to step up put some real guidelines in place so that creativity doesn’t end up trampling over someone’s dignity or respect. But by the time this story got out, Santy had already deleted the post.

Who is Santy Sharma?

A bit about Santy Sharma, he’s a singer and rapper from Madhya Pradesh, best known for his work in Housefull 5. He started out rapping back in 2014 and has built up an Instagram following of over 41,000 people.

Ghooskhor Pandat row

The Ghooskhor Pandat controversy keeps heating up. BN Tiwari, who heads the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, has come out against the film’s title and made it clear that his group won’t back the filmmakers.

The movie stars Manoj Bajpayee, is produced by Neeraj Pandey, and is set to stream on Netflix, but it’s facing protests for allegedly insulting caste sentiments.

Talking to ANI, Tiwari said he’s firmly against using the word “Pandat” in the title. He believes movies shouldn’t hurt any community, plain and simple.

In his view, if someone’s messing with people’s feelings, they shouldn’t be making films at all. He also said FWICE won’t work with the producer, the director, or even with platforms like Netflix if that’s what it takes.

