LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Afghanistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Jeff Bezos Washington Post news Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Santy Sharma? Singer-Rapper Takes A Dig At Ghooskhor Pandat’s ‘Offensive’ Title, Calls It ‘Deliberately Picked’ Move

Who Is Santy Sharma? Singer-Rapper Takes A Dig At Ghooskhor Pandat’s ‘Offensive’ Title, Calls It ‘Deliberately Picked’ Move

Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat has sparked controversy over its title.

Ghooskhor Pandat controversy Singer-rapper Santy Sharma slams film's title (IMAGE: NETFLIX/INSTAGRAM)
Ghooskhor Pandat controversy Singer-rapper Santy Sharma slams film's title (IMAGE: NETFLIX/INSTAGRAM)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 8, 2026 14:03:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Santy Sharma? Singer-Rapper Takes A Dig At Ghooskhor Pandat’s ‘Offensive’ Title, Calls It ‘Deliberately Picked’ Move

Neeraj Pandey and Manoj Bajpayee’s new film, Ghooskhor Pandat, has landed in hot water over its title. Singer and rapper Santy Sharma jumped into the fray too, calling the name flat-out disrespectful.

Santy Sharma slams Ghooskhor Pandat’s title

If you haven’t been following, the title has really riled up the Brahmin community. People have protested in different parts of the country, and police have filed FIRs against the filmmakers.

Now, there’s a growing push to change the movie’s name and even stop its release.

You Might Be Interested In

Santy Sharma and his team posted on Instagram, slamming the title. According to them, putting “Pandat” next to “Ghooskhor” is just plain offensive; it hurts the feelings of both Brahmin and Pandit communities.

Santy, who says he’s a Brahmin by birth and a Pandit by choice, didn’t hold back. 

He called the title unnecessary, said the filmmakers could’ve picked something neutral, and accused them of going out of their way to single out a community.

He even wondered how the title got promoted without proper registration, calling the whole thing irresponsible.

For Santy, this isn’t just about one movie he sees it as part of a bigger, troubling trend in “New India,” where targeting certain communities keeps happening, and warns this kind of thing can tear people apart.

He wrapped up by asking the government and the film industry to step up put some real guidelines in place so that creativity doesn’t end up trampling over someone’s dignity or respect. But by the time this story got out, Santy had already deleted the post.

Who Is Santy Sharma? Singer-Rapper Takes A Dig At Ghooskhor Pandat’s ‘Offensive’ Title, Calls It ‘Deliberately Picked’ Move

Who is Santy Sharma? 

A bit about Santy Sharma, he’s a singer and rapper from Madhya Pradesh, best known for his work in Housefull 5. He started out rapping back in 2014 and has built up an Instagram following of over 41,000 people.

Ghooskhor Pandat row

The Ghooskhor Pandat controversy keeps heating up. BN Tiwari, who heads the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, has come out against the film’s title and made it clear that his group won’t back the filmmakers.

The movie stars Manoj Bajpayee, is produced by Neeraj Pandey, and is set to stream on Netflix, but it’s facing protests for allegedly insulting caste sentiments.

Talking to ANI, Tiwari said he’s firmly against using the word “Pandat” in the title. He believes movies shouldn’t hurt any community, plain and simple.

In his view, if someone’s messing with people’s feelings, they shouldn’t be making films at all. He also said FWICE won’t work with the producer, the director, or even with platforms like Netflix if that’s what it takes.

ALSO READ: 3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold Dies At 47 After Courageous Cancer Fight; Rock World Mourns Iconic Voice 

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 2:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ghooskhor PandatManoj BajpayeenetflixSanty Sharma

RELATED News

SuperBowl Sunday Live Streaming India: How To Watch Seahawks vs Patriots, Halftime Performances And More

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich Trends Again On OTT, Where To Watch The Controversial Series, Total Episodes Revealed

3 Doors Down’s Brad Arnold Dies At 47 After Courageous Cancer Fight; Rock World Mourns Iconic Voice

Akshay Kumar–Tabu’s Bhooth Bangla Release Date Changed Again: What Forced Makers To Take This Shocking Call?

Surajkund Mela Tsunami Swing Collapse Caught On Cam: Video Shows The Exact Moment When Tragic Incident Occurred In Faridabad

LATEST NEWS

‘Miyaan Bags Pack Kar Aur Aaja’: Mohammed Siraj Reveals How Suryakumar Yadav’s One Call Brought His T20 World Cup 2026 Dream Alive | WATCH

Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered? Notorious Pedophile’s Brother Mark Epstein Drags Trump In Shocking Allegation Says ‘I Believe President Authorised…’

Darbhanga Horror: Six-Year-Old Girl Raped Then Brutally Murdered, Found Dead Near Pond After Hours of Missing, Protests Erupt

Who Is Santy Sharma? Singer-Rapper Takes A Dig At Ghooskhor Pandat’s ‘Offensive’ Title, Calls It ‘Deliberately Picked’ Move

T20 World Cup 2026 Row: BCB Chief Heads to Lahore For Emergency Meeting as Bangladesh Steps Into ICC–Pakistan Standoff, Claims New Report

Watch: Suryakumar Yadav Hilariously Teases Arshdeep Singh For His Batting During The T20 World Cup 2026 Opener Against USA

NEET 2026 Registration: How to Download and Fill NEET UG Form, Fees, Documents Required and Latest Official Updates @neet.nta.nic.in

Who Was Jagdish Prasad? 58-Year-Old Inspector Dies Rescuing 19 After Ride Collapses at Surajkund Mela; Check Fair Open Today or Closed

Who Was Kiran? Bengaluru Bodybuilder’s Death By Suicide Linked To Girlfriend’s Engagement, Police Probe Underway

‘Deeply Shocked’: China Condemns Deadly Islamabad Shi’ite Mosque Attack As Pakistan Arrests 4 Suspects

Who Is Santy Sharma? Singer-Rapper Takes A Dig At Ghooskhor Pandat’s ‘Offensive’ Title, Calls It ‘Deliberately Picked’ Move

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Santy Sharma? Singer-Rapper Takes A Dig At Ghooskhor Pandat’s ‘Offensive’ Title, Calls It ‘Deliberately Picked’ Move

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Santy Sharma? Singer-Rapper Takes A Dig At Ghooskhor Pandat’s ‘Offensive’ Title, Calls It ‘Deliberately Picked’ Move
Who Is Santy Sharma? Singer-Rapper Takes A Dig At Ghooskhor Pandat’s ‘Offensive’ Title, Calls It ‘Deliberately Picked’ Move
Who Is Santy Sharma? Singer-Rapper Takes A Dig At Ghooskhor Pandat’s ‘Offensive’ Title, Calls It ‘Deliberately Picked’ Move
Who Is Santy Sharma? Singer-Rapper Takes A Dig At Ghooskhor Pandat’s ‘Offensive’ Title, Calls It ‘Deliberately Picked’ Move

QUICK LINKS