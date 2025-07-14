Meet Amaya And Bryan: The Fan Favorite Winner Couple Of Love Island USA Season 7

Love Island USA Season 7 finally slated its last episode on July 13, with Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales as its final winning couple. The show premiered on July 3 with 30 singles looking for love and locked in an Island cut off from the world.

After weeks of emotional drama, twists and heartbreaks, Amaya and Bryan, withstood it all claiming the title of winners and fan-favourite couple beating finalists Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen. Amaya-Bryan couple walked away with the whopping $100,000 prize of Peacock’s most watched season in Love Island USA’s history.

Love Island USA Season 7 Winners : Amaya And Bryan

Amaya Espinal is a 25-year-old Dominican origin, cardiac nurse from New York. She entered the Villa as a ‘bombshell’ in Episode 4 quickly garnering attention for her calm aura, honesty and non-tolerance for any mind games. Despite her late arrival in the Villa, Amaya didn’t let this affect her place in the game. Initially paired with Ace, her connection didn’t stand for long and her final parking with Bryan worked out, winning her the title of winners. She is appreciated by the viewers for her honesty with herself and calm composure.

Bryan Arenales is a 27-year-old Puerto Rican-Guatemalan from Boston who entered during the dramatic twist of Casa Amor. His entry was impactful and he formed a connection with Amaya after his initial partner, Zak Srakew exited the villa. Their relationship formed quietly and grew overtime steadily without any crazy drama and twists.

Amaya and Bryan’s relationship was loved by fans for its authenticity and groundedness, a picture rare to witness in the reality TV show landscape.

Amaya-Bryan Couple: What’s Next For Them

The winning couple, Amaya and Bryan are all set to appear again in the reunion special of Love Island USA Season 7 premiering on August 25 on Peacock. The show will be hosted by Andy Cohen and Ariana Madix and promises to deliver a peak into everything about the couple, from their key moments to their post-villa life.

