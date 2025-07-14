LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops
Live TV
TRENDING |
nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops nyc mayor Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops
Home > Entertainment > Meet Amaya And Bryan: The Fan Favorite Winner Couple Of Love Island USA Season 7

Meet Amaya And Bryan: The Fan Favorite Winner Couple Of Love Island USA Season 7

Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales have been crowned the winners of Love Island USA Season 7, walking away with a $100,000 prize after capturing hearts with their genuine connection. Despite entering mid-season, the fan-favourite couple stood out for their calm, honest bond and drama-free journey. They’ll reunite on screen for the reunion special airing August 25 on Peacock.

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 11:37:56 IST

Love Island USA Season 7 finally slated its last episode on July 13,  with Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales as its final winning couple. The show premiered on July 3 with 30 singles looking for love and locked in an Island cut off from the world. 

After weeks of emotional drama, twists and heartbreaks, Amaya and Bryan, withstood it all claiming the title of winners and fan-favourite couple beating finalists Nic Vansteenberghe and Olandria Carthen. Amaya-Bryan couple walked away with the whopping $100,000 prize of Peacock’s most watched season in Love Island USA’s history. 

Love Island USA Season 7 Winners : Amaya And Bryan 

Amaya Espinal is a 25-year-old Dominican origin, cardiac nurse from New York. She entered the Villa as a ‘bombshell’ in Episode 4 quickly garnering attention for her calm aura, honesty and non-tolerance for any mind games. Despite her late arrival in the Villa, Amaya didn’t let this affect her place in the game. Initially paired with Ace, her connection didn’t stand for long and her final parking with Bryan worked out, winning her the title of winners. She is appreciated by the viewers for her honesty with herself and calm composure. 

Bryan Arenales is a 27-year-old Puerto Rican-Guatemalan from Boston who entered during the dramatic twist of Casa Amor. His entry was impactful and he formed a connection with Amaya after his initial partner, Zak Srakew exited the villa. Their relationship formed quietly and grew overtime steadily without any crazy drama and twists. 

Amaya and Bryan’s relationship was loved by fans for its authenticity and groundedness, a picture rare to witness in the reality TV show landscape.

Amaya-Bryan Couple: What’s Next For Them

The winning couple, Amaya and Bryan are all set to appear again in the reunion special of Love Island USA Season 7 premiering on August 25 on Peacock. The show will be hosted by Andy Cohen and Ariana Madix and promises to deliver a peak into everything about the couple, from their key moments to their post-villa life.

Also Read: Love Island Season 7 Finale Leaves Fans In Splits: Memes, Hot Takes And Chaos Unleashed Online

Tags: Amaya and Bryanlove island usalove island usa season 7love island winners

More News

Thinking About Anthem Biosciences IPO? Here’s What Experts Say- Don’t Miss These Key Details
Not Just Mars Rock, Potatoes And Orange Juice From Early Spaceflights Also On Sotheby’s Auction List
Supreme Court Told India Has Exhausted Diplomatic Efforts To Save Kerala Nurse Nimisha Priya, But Yemen Refuses To Suspend Execution
Delhi Court Reserves Order An Cognisance In National Herald Case
Assam Man Arrested For Circulating AI Images Of Former Lover As Adult Actress
Ola Electric Shares Rise Over 12% on Q1 Revenue Growth Despite Widened Net Loss — Full Details Inside
After J&K LG Sinha Admits Security Lapse In April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack, Congress Asks: Who Is He Protecting in Delhi?
Watch A 17-Year-Old Zohran Mamdani Score Winning Goal For His Team As 2008 Video Surfaces
Tragic Loss on Film Set: Stuntman Raju Dies During Arya-Pa Ranjith Shoot, Actor Vishal Mourns And Promises To Support His Family
Is Sydney Sweeney The Next Bond Girl? Rumors Heat Up After Euphoria Fame

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?