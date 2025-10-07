Meet Maithili Thakur: Folk Singer Likely To Contest From Alinagar Seat On BJP Ticket

Maithili Thakur is the fresh name that has been generating chatter in the hallowed circles of Bihar pertaining to its current political scenario and is strongly believed to bid for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections with the BJP ticket. The art of 25-year-old singing folk and classical music in Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Hindi is celebrated as sweetened by the voices of the heart many times over.

Apart from this, it is said that she held talks with some high-profile BJP leaders, including Bihar-in-charge Vinod Tawde and Union Minister Nityanand Rai-in-charge. With the speculations over this possible political foray revived, the seat of Alinagar in the Darbhanga district is being touted as a likely option. It is believed that an injection of youthfulness and immense cultural popularity into the BJP will form the perfect marriage to appeal to young voters and perhaps counter local anti-incumbency sentiments toward the party.

Cultural Ambassador And State Icon

Maithili Thakur was born in Madhubani district in Bihar. The grandfather and father of this singer imparted training in Indian classical and folk music to her and two younger brothers, all this enough to show a natural inclination to Bihar’s cultural heritage. She made honorable contributions to the state’s folk music which was duly recognized with the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar in 2021, given to her by the Sangeet Natak Academy.

This recognition unsurprisingly came together to seal her status as the cultural icon when the Election Commission of India assigned her to serve as the ‘State Icon’ for Bihar. The event is basically being used extensively for voter awareness campaigns, indicating her influence that goes beyond music.

Political Candidature Rumours

Multiple speculations have reported that Maithili Thakur would be fielding herself as a candidate from Alinagar to replace the sitting MLA; however, she has taken a stepping-cautious position on the matter. Thakur indeed confirmed that she met BJP leaders and informed them of discussing the future of the state; however, she adds that no decision has yet been taken concerning her poll ticket.

However, she would like to contest from her home constituency if given the chance, as she mentioned having a special connection with the area. Political observers view Maithili’s possible entry into active politics as a move by the BJP to inject some new attraction into their campaign with the advantage of her popularity as a much-loved ‘Bihar’s daughter’. Rumours of Thakur’s political debut soon to be confirmed make her travel through folk music and electoral politics most fascinating.

