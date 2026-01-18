Meet Masaba Gupta, The ‘Queen Of Prints,’ In Spotlight After Kangana Ranaut Claims Designer Denied Her A Saree To Wear For Ram Janmabhoomi, Leaving The Actress In Tears

LIVE TV
Masaba Gupta in spotlight as Kangana Ranaut claims designer denied her a saree for Ram Janmabhoomi, leaving the actress in tears.

Kangana Alleges Saree Denial by Masaba at Ram Janmabhoomi. (Photo: X)
Kangana Alleges Saree Denial by Masaba at Ram Janmabhoomi. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 18, 2026 16:56:27 IST

The “controversy queen,” of Bollywood actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has shared a personal story involving her former friend and designer Masaba Gupta. 

The incident, which left Kangana quietly in tears, revolves around her attempt to wear a Masaba Gupta sari during her visit to Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya.

On Instagram, Kangana joined the viral “2016 is the new 2026” trend, sharing throwback moments and reflecting on her friendship with Masaba Gupta, daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta. According to Kangana, Masaba reportedly discouraged her from wearing the designer sari for the spiritual visit.

“I Felt Humiliated and Degraded”

Kangana wrote about the incident, saying:

“One instance I will never forget is when I was wearing a Masaba Gupta sari for Ram Janmabhoomi, and she told the stylist that I can’t go in her sari. I had already left from Lucknow for Ayodhya, and it was not possible to change. I felt so humiliated and degraded that I quietly cried in my car.”

She added that Masaba later instructed the stylist not to mention her or the brand, a move that left Kangana deeply hurt.

Kangana Calls Out Prejudice

Sharing a throwback selfie with Masaba, Kangana stated:

“Leftists are blinded by their hate and prejudice, and the young generation must be very cautious of them.”

She also criticized other designers who initially supported her promotions but later refused to share clothes for her projects, claiming it was a reflection of bias and bitterness in the industry.

The Saree Controversy Goes Viral

Kangana’s statements quickly gained traction on X, with users demanding clarification from Masaba Gupta. The actress questioned why images of her wearing Masaba’s brand were never publicly shared or tagged, suggesting the designer actively avoided promoting the association.

Kangana explained that she was preparing for the 2023 promotional campaign of her action thriller Tejas when she requested the same stylist to assist with her Ram Janmabhoomi visit. Masaba allegedly refused to provide clothes for the occasion, despite sending outfits for the film promotions.

Masaba Gupta: The Designer Behind the ‘Queen of Prints’

Masaba Gupta, born on 2 November 1989, is the founder of the fashion label House of Masaba. Daughter of actress Neena Gupta and West Indies cricketer Viv Richards, Masaba grew up in Mumbai and pursued fashion with mentorship from Wendell Rodricks.

Known for her vibrant, print-heavy designs, Masaba has made a name for herself in the Indian fashion industry with unique collections like Kattran and Wanderess. She has been praised for her creativity and artistic approach to naming her collections.

Personal Life and Career Milestones

Masaba married film producer Madhu Mantena in 2015 but divorced in 2019. In 2023, she married Satyadeep Mishra, her co-star in the web series Masaba Masaba, and welcomed a daughter in October 2024.

Her journey in fashion started at 19 with strong guidance and has since evolved into a celebrated career, earning her the nickname “Queen of Prints.”

With Kangana Ranaut’s latest revelation, Masaba Gupta has returned to the public eye, sparking debates on professional ethics, friendship, and personal choices in the fashion and film industry.

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 4:56 PM IST
QUICK LINKS