Home > Entertainment > Meet Sara Khan: TV's Glam Diva Who Just Surprised Everyone With Her Secret Wedding. She Is Now Married To…

Meet Sara Khan: TV’s Glam Diva Who Just Surprised Everyone With Her Secret Wedding. She Is Now Married To…

Popular TV actress Sara Khan, known for Bidaai, has tied the knot with actor Krish Pathak in a beautiful, low-key cross-cultural wedding. The ceremony celebrated love beyond religion, drawing warm wishes from fans and the entertainment industry.

Bidaai Fame Sara Khan Marries Actor Krish Pathak in a Cross-Cultural Ceremony (Pc: Instagram)
Bidaai Fame Sara Khan Marries Actor Krish Pathak in a Cross-Cultural Ceremony (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 8, 2025 18:14:14 IST

Meet Sara Khan: TV’s Glam Diva Who Just Surprised Everyone With Her Secret Wedding. She Is Now Married To…

This popular figure Sara Khan of Indian television has take over the buzz once again-not just for her recent work on-screen photographs, but also for an enticingly beautiful chapter in her personal life. 

‘Bidaai’ fame actress Sara Khan is married to actor Krish Pathak in an elegant, albeit low-key, ceremony. The marriage attracted wide media attention as it symbolically presented the union of two faiths, two hearts, and love transcending cultures. 

Who is Sara Khan: Bidaai Actress Who Won Hearts Across India

Sara Khan is an actor from Indian TV, modeling, and now audiences know her as an influencer on many platforms. She gained instant fame with the TV show Sapna Babul Ka… Bidaai, where she gracefully portrayed Sadhna. Her performance won her admiration as one of the finest TV stars of her era. Born and brought up in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, she began as a model and beauty contest winner before entering acting.

She went on to compete in many realities shows and continued to woo audiences with her confident and flamboyant personality. Since then, she has constituted a continuous presence on Indian television, namely serials, web shows, and music videos, for as long as we can remember. Her journey has been an ideal mixture of talent and hard work transforming dreams into reality.

Sara Khan and Krish Pathak Wedding

Sara Khan and Krish Pathak’s wedlock has been the talk of the town for rightly blending their cultures together. The event was conducted with respect and genuine traditions from both religions. The few warm and close relatives and friends of the celebrity world made the occasion even more beautiful by making it an event of love and togetherness. 



Sara was dressed up in beautiful traditional attire, while Krish complemented her with very similar but stylishly done attire. The fans have rejoiced in this union as another milestone in Sara’s personal life. The marriage does not only show her onscreen image but also her belief that love transcends all barriers of religion and culture.

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 6:14 PM IST
