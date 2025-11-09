LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Michael Jackson Biopic Sets Record With 116.2 Million Views In 24 Hours

Michael Jackson Biopic Sets Record With 116.2 Million Views In 24 Hours

The trailer of “Michael”, the upcoming biopic on pop icon Michael Jackson, has set a global record with 116.2 million views in 24 hours. Directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Jaafar Jackson, the film traces the King of Pop’s journey from his early days to global superstardom and will release in theaters on April 24, 2026.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 9, 2025 04:13:06 IST

The trailer of “Michael,” the upcoming biopic on pop legend Michael Jackson, has set a new global record ahead of its release. Within 24 hours of its debut, the trailer reached 116.2 million views worldwide, according to WaveMetrix data reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

This milestone made it the most-viewed trailer for any music biopic in history. The film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, has also marked Lionsgate’s biggest trailer debut to date, creating strong anticipation among fans and the global entertainment industry.

Jaafar Jackson Plays the King of Pop

“Michael” features Jaafar Jackson, nephew of the late Michael Jackson, in his debut film role as the King of Pop. The trailer showcases Jaafar performing the singer’s iconic moonwalk and recreating memorable moments from Jackson’s legendary career. It also teases a glimpse of the “Thriller” music video, one of the most famous songs and dance sequences in history. The film follows Michael Jackson’s journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 to his rise as one of the world’s greatest entertainers.

Watch Trailer :

Storyline and Cast Details of “Michael”

The film explores the life of Michael Jackson beyond his music, tracing his growth from a young boy with exceptional talent to a global superstar. The movie features a powerful ensemble cast including Miles Teller as attorney John Branca, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe, Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones, and Juliano Krue Valdi as young Michael Jackson. The biopic aims to bring audiences closer to the man behind the music and his artistic evolution.

“Michael” is written by John Logan and produced by Graham King, John Branca, and John McClain. Director Antoine Fuqua has collaborated with Lionsgate for the project, with a promise to capture Michael Jackson’s unmatched legacy. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on April 24, 2026, worldwide. The biopic will portray both Jackson’s life on and off stage, including his struggles, creative journey, and rise to global fame that defined an era of pop music.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 4:11 AM IST
Delhi Chokes, AQI Explodes Past 400 In Multiple Areas, Citizens Struggle To Breathe

