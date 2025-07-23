LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index Bihar Assembly Election 2025 PayPal World launch trump sensex and nifty updates Henley Passport Index
Home > Entertainment > MIHIR IS BACK! Amar Upadhyay Returns With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 — The Saga Continues

MIHIR IS BACK! Amar Upadhyay Returns With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 — The Saga Continues

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 masterfully blends nostalgia with fresh storytelling, offering longtime viewers comfort and new audiences engaging plots. This balance of classic charm and modern narrative ensures the sequel appeals to all, honoring the original while embracing change.

Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani
Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: July 23, 2025 12:30:00 IST

When Amar Upadhyay returned to play Mihir Virani, it seemed as if time froze despite everything progressing. The person who turned Mihir into a legend on Indian television has returned, but this time with a twist. This isn’t merely a repetition. It’s a new phase with added dimensions, and the nostalgia resonates perfectly. 

Friendship Beyond the Screen Inspires On-Screen Chemistry between Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani

One of the greatest aspects of this return? The connection between Amar Upadhyay and Smriti Irani. They aren’t merely just co-stars; they are true friends who have shared years of laughter, disagreements, and collaboration for years. Amar openly states, “Hum bahot acche dost hain, we resumed from the point we left.” You can see this gives their performances a warmth that no script by itself can generate. 



It’s that silent ease that encourages audiences to reconnect with Mihir and Tulsi; their connection feels authentic, familiar, and, in some way, eternal. 

Mihir Virani Takes Center Stage Yet Again in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Amar Upadhyay assures that Mihir Virani  is not leaving anytime soon: “Mihir will be there for the entire series.” It’s almost refreshing to witness a character develop so much over the years while retaining his essence and staying true to the character. Mihir encounters fresh challenges, yet the essence of the fundamental principles that established his legacy stay unchanged. The core of his character and the show is to remain the same. 

Yunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 gracefully combines nostalgia and innovative storytelling. It provides longtime fans the comfort of someone well known coming back from where they left, while adding fresh elements to captivate modern viewers. The series combines traditional elements that endeared the original to fans with current storylines that connect with today’s audience. This careful blend guarantees that both dedicated fans and fresh viewers discover aspects to relate to, creating a sense of familiarity and thrill in the show. In the end, the sequel pays tribute to its origins while welcoming transformation, vowing an experience that is simultaneously classic and excitingly original. 

Also Read: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Full Promo: Smriti Irani’s Return Gets An Official Release Date, Here’s How To Stream

Tags: Amar UpadhyayIndian TV showsKyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2smriti irani

RELATED News

Hoshi Shades BTS? SEVENTEEN Pop Star’s Instagram Like Sparks K-Pop Fan War
Actor Rana Daggubati Seeks Additional Time From ED Date In Betting Apps Case
TXT’s Soobin Stuns K-Pop Fans As The HOTTEST Weather Reporter During South Korea’s Heatwave- Pics Inside!
Deja Vu Or Divine Comedy? Julie Bowen On The ‘Modern Family’ Echo Of Coldplay Kiss Cam Scandal
Actor Zhang Yiyang First Celeb To Get Death Penalty In Mainland China, Executed For 16-Yr-Old Girlfriend’s Murder

More News

Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered? Brother Makes Shocking Claim
Why Green Glows On Shivratri: The Sacred Symbolism Behind The Color
GOOD NEWS! UPI Goes Global, PayPal World Makes International Payments A Smooth Breeze For Indians
MIHIR IS BACK! Amar Upadhyay Returns With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 — The Saga Continues
Beyond “The One”: Is Polyamory Redefining Love And Relationships In 2025?
Rodrigo De Paul To Inter Miami: Another World Cup Winner Joins Messi’s Army
What Terrifies Sam Altman? OpenAI CEO Warns of AI’s Economic and Societal Impacts
Obesity Grips All of India: A Ticking Time Bomb Demanding Urgent Preventive Action
Student Suicides in India Decline Slightly to 7.6% of Total Cases in 2022, Govt Data Shows
Women’s Euro 2025 Semi Final: Spain vs Germany, Where And Where To Watch, Team News
MIHIR IS BACK! Amar Upadhyay Returns With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 — The Saga Continues

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MIHIR IS BACK! Amar Upadhyay Returns With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 — The Saga Continues

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MIHIR IS BACK! Amar Upadhyay Returns With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 — The Saga Continues
MIHIR IS BACK! Amar Upadhyay Returns With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 — The Saga Continues
MIHIR IS BACK! Amar Upadhyay Returns With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 — The Saga Continues
MIHIR IS BACK! Amar Upadhyay Returns With Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 — The Saga Continues

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?