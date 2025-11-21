Miss Universe 2025: Meet Indian-Origin Thai Model Praveenar Singh & Venezuela’s Stephany Abasali, The Runner-Up Finalists

Miss Universe 2025: Veena Praveenar Singh represented Thailand on the Miss Universe 2025 stage. Born on April 16, 1996, the 29-year-old beauty queen carries Thai and Indian heritage. Standing 178 cm tall, she graduated from Thammasat University with a degree in Russian from the Faculty of Liberal Arts and is fluent in English, Russian and Thai.

Veena was born in Chiang Mai and later moved to Yala to live with her aunt when she was in Prathom 5, following her father’s death. Her mother has since remarried and now lives in Canada.

Her early years were not easy, Veena often endured teasing because of her mixed background. She has spoken about how she turned these experiences into strength, learning to accept herself and embrace her identity.

Praveenar Singh: Marriage, Name Change And A Historic Comeback

In 2022, Veena married Harncharoen Singhtakwarl, a businessman specialising in e-commerce and digital services. He is also the founder of INSPIRIO, an agency described as Asia’s first digital transformation firm. After marriage, Veena adopted his surname.

This year marked a historic change for the Miss Universe Thailand pageant, which for the first time allowed married women to compete. The rule change paved the way for Veena’s return to the stage. Representing Phuket, she made a remarkable comeback and claimed the Miss Universe Thailand 2025 crown.

Veena Praveenar Singh’s Pageant Milestones

Miss Universe Thailand 2018: Second runner-up

Miss Universe Thailand 2020: First runner-up

Miss Universe Thailand 2023: Second runner-up (title later relinquished)

Miss Universe Thailand 2025: Winner

Thailand’s representative at Miss Universe 2025 (hosted in Thailand)

Who Is Stephany Adriana Abasali Nasser?

Stephany Adriana Abasali Nasser represented Venezuela at Miss Universe 2025, competing against 119 contestants on the global stage at the Impact Challenger Hall in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Steady Rise Through Venezuela’s Pageant Journey

Abasali’s pageant journey has been marked by consistent achievements across regional, national and international competitions.

Her reign as Miss Turismo Venezuela 2023 brought her to several public appearances, including a February 11, 2024 event in El Callao, where she attended wearing her crown and sash. She later visited Canaima National Park in Bolivar on April 21, 2024.

In May 2024, she appeared in GMARO Magazine, adding to her growing profile.

On June 30, 2024, Abasali represented Simón Bolívar Municipality at Miss Anzoátegui 2024 in Lecheria, competing against nine candidates and securing the title. A week later, on July 7, 2024, she crowned Milena Paola Soto as Miss Turismo Venezuela 2024 at the Teatro Nacional de Venezuela in Caracas.

Her competitive momentum continued into the year-end pageant season. On November 23, 2024, she represented Anzoátegui at Miss Venezuela World 2024, held at Centro Comercial Líder in Caracas, finishing in the Top 7. Shortly after, on December 5, 2024, she again represented Anzoátegui—this time at Miss Universe Venezuela 2024 at the same venue, where she emerged victorious and claimed the national crown.

Achievements Prior To National Fame

Abasali’s previous milestones also highlight her steady rise. She was crowned Miss Turismo Bolivar 2023 in June 2023. On August 27, 2023, she represented Bolivar at Miss Turismo Venezuela 2023 at Teatro Luisela Díaz in Caracas, where she won the title.

In the months that followed, she participated in several modelling and fashion-related events. She held photoshoots in Caracas in October 2023, walked the runway for FashionShine at Venezuela Se Viste De Moda 2023 on November 30, and traveled to China for Miss Tourism World 2023. Representing Venezuela, she competed against 63 candidates in Quanzhou, Fujian, on December 22, 2023, finishing in the Top 10.

From Tourism Titles To The Miss Universe Stage

With multiple titles, national wins and international placements, Stephany Adriana Abasali Nasser’s journey reflects years of discipline and steady ascent. Her representation of Venezuela at Miss Universe 2025 stands as the culmination of an impressive, multi-layered pageant career.

