Moody Blues singer and bassist John Lodge dies at 82

LONDON (Reuters) -John Lodge, the co-singer and bass guitarist of British rock band The Moody Blues, has died at the age of 82, his family said on Friday in a statement cited by British media. The family said Lodge, whom they described as a "darling" husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law and brother, had been "suddenly and unexpectedly" taken from them. "John peacefully slipped away surrounded by his loved ones and the sounds of The Everly Brothers and Buddy Holly," the family said, referring to musicians Lodge admired. Born in Birmingham, Lodge joined The Moody Blues in 1966, two years after the band's formation. Together, they ventured away from the band's original R&B roots into the realm of symphonic rock. Lodge remained with the band until it stopped performing live in 2018, following the retirement of Graeme Edge, the last remaining original member, and the same year they earned their place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The Moody Blues are widely recognised for helping to pioneer progressive rock, notably through their use of orchestral arrangements and the Mellotron, an electro-mechanical keyboard instrument. Their 1967 album, 'Days of Future Passed', is considered one of the first concept albums, blending rock with classical music, and features hit single 'Nights in White Satin'. (Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; Editing by Catarina Demony)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)