Home > Entertainment > Mrunal Thakur Reacts to Dating Rumours With Shreyas Iyer and Dhanush – Here’s What She Said

Mrunal Thakur reacts to dating rumours linking her with Shreyas Iyer and Dhanush. The actress breaks silence and calls the speculation “free PR”. Full details inside.

Published By: Vani Verma
Last updated: December 1, 2025 16:04:09 IST

Recently, there has been a lot of chatter on Social Media regarding Mrunal Thakur’s dating life, specifically with either Shreyas Iyer or Dhanush. This rumour started again after Mrunal was supposedly very supportive of Dhanush in a recent post, and previously had been linked to Shreyas Iyer.

Mrunal’s Response

Mrunal didn’t shy away from addressing these rumours in a humorous way. She commented on them, calling them “free PR” and confirms that she doesn’t put too much stock into them. She was even nice enough to post a funny reaction video to her Instagram Stories, which indicates how humorous Mrunal thinks the situation is, rather than her being upset.

So What We Do Know And What We Do Not Know

Currently, there are no official statements from Mrunal, Shreyas Iyer, or Dhanush regarding any relationship status.

The speculation circulating around these people seems to be based solely on social media, fan interactions, and online posts, and not on any basis of verified facts.

Until a definite statement is made, these are only speculative rumours.

Celebrities are affected by an influx of rumours fueled from the constant scrutiny of the internet and social media as there is always a constant stream of paparazzi reporting on their lives. By stating that these are “free PR,” Mrunal is giving an example of how not everything trending in the media is credible and should be taken with a grain of salt. She is showing the importance of being practical and balanced in our response to media speculation about celebrities.

This article is based on publicly available reports and social media reactions. The dating rumours involving Mrunal Thakur, Shreyas Iyer, and Dhanush have not been confirmed by any of the individuals mentioned. All information is intended for general news and entertainment purposes only.

ALSO READ: Karan Aujla Announces Six-City India Tour 2026; Debut Stadium Shows in Delhi & Chandigarh – Full Details Inside

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 3:43 PM IST
Tags: Bollywood celebrity rumoursBollywood dating gossipDhanush Mrunal rumoursMrunal Thakur dating rumoursMrunal Thakur DhanushMrunal Thakur newsMrunal Thakur reactsMrunal Thakur Shreyas IyerShreyas Iyer Mrunal relationshipviral dating speculation

Shashi Tharoor Misses Out On Crucial Congress Meeting, Gives The Most Peculiar Excuse ‘I was on a…. ‘

