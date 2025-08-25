LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Neha Dhupia’s Pregnancy Sparked Backlash, Not Blessings! Read to Discover The Harsh Truth

Neha Dhupia’s Pregnancy Sparked Backlash, Not Blessings! Read to Discover The Harsh Truth

Neha Dhupia faced harsh pregnancy shaming, body criticism, and lost acting roles after her baby bump showed. Despite gaining 25 kilos and public trolling, she persevered, highlighting the unfair pressures and judgments women, especially mothers, face balancing career and motherhood in the entertainment industry.

Neha Dhupia on Pregnancy Shaming
Neha Dhupia on Pregnancy Shaming

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 25, 2025 11:49:42 IST

Neha Dhupia got pregnant before marrying Angad Bedi in 2018, she didn’t just deal with morning sickness or doctor appointments, she dealt with whispers. Judgment. Raised eyebrows from strangers. Questions she never asked for. And all because she decided to live life on her terms. 

Neha Dhupia on Pregnancy Shaming, How Society Judged Her Like Neena Gupta and Alia Bhatt

Instead of congratulations, people asked, “Ye kaise ho gaya?”( How did this happen?), were the question she was getting, she shared this during an interview with Midday. Like her pregnancy was some kind of scandal, not a child she and her partner chose to bring into the world. And this wasn’t subtle. It came from friends, media, even within her own circles. 

There was this unspoken moral scoreboard she suddenly found herself on, alongside names like Neena Gupta and Alia Bhatt, as if living honestly and made them controversial.

Neha Dhupia Reveals the Emotional Toll of Pregnancy Judgment and Career Challenges

Neha remembers the emotional weight of it. Being judged for becoming a mother “too soon,” being told she had just 72 hours to plan a wedding by her own parents, She was quietly dropped from projects once the baby bump started showing. One job even told her to “lose weight fast” post-delivery if she wanted to come back.

She gained 25 kilos. She got trolled. People made it their business to criticize her body and shame her for having to grow a new life inside of her before getting married. And through it all, she kept showing up. Not because it was easy, but because women don’t get to pause. They bleed, They birth, They bounce back all while being dissected by people who’ve never walked a mile in our shoes.

Neha Dhupia Launches Freedom to Feed After Body Shaming and Pregnancy Backlash

But Neha didn’t just take the punches and move on. She turned the pain into something bigger, starting Freedom to Feed, a platform that speaks for moms who are shamed for something as natural as breastfeeding.

This isn’t just about one woman, one pregnancy, or one celebrity. This is about how we still make women feel small for being bold, honest, and human. Neha Dhupia didn’t ask for your permission. She claimed her space, built her family, and made her truth louder than your judgment.

Also Read: ‘I’m 99% Thinking About My Kids’: Neha Dhupia Opens Up On Motherhood And Career – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

Tags: body shamingcareer challengesNeha Dhupiapregnancy shamingweight gain

RELATED News

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!

LATEST NEWS

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
WHO Secures USD 6.3 Million to Strengthen Afghanistan’s Fragile Healthcare System
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!
Neha Dhupia’s Pregnancy Sparked Backlash, Not Blessings! Read to Discover The Harsh Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Neha Dhupia’s Pregnancy Sparked Backlash, Not Blessings! Read to Discover The Harsh Truth

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Neha Dhupia’s Pregnancy Sparked Backlash, Not Blessings! Read to Discover The Harsh Truth
Neha Dhupia’s Pregnancy Sparked Backlash, Not Blessings! Read to Discover The Harsh Truth
Neha Dhupia’s Pregnancy Sparked Backlash, Not Blessings! Read to Discover The Harsh Truth
Neha Dhupia’s Pregnancy Sparked Backlash, Not Blessings! Read to Discover The Harsh Truth

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?