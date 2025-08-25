Neha Dhupia’s Pregnancy Sparked Backlash, Not Blessings! Read to Discover The Harsh Truth

Neha Dhupia got pregnant before marrying Angad Bedi in 2018, she didn’t just deal with morning sickness or doctor appointments, she dealt with whispers. Judgment. Raised eyebrows from strangers. Questions she never asked for. And all because she decided to live life on her terms.

Neha Dhupia on Pregnancy Shaming, How Society Judged Her Like Neena Gupta and Alia Bhatt

Instead of congratulations, people asked, “Ye kaise ho gaya?”( How did this happen?), were the question she was getting, she shared this during an interview with Midday. Like her pregnancy was some kind of scandal, not a child she and her partner chose to bring into the world. And this wasn’t subtle. It came from friends, media, even within her own circles.

There was this unspoken moral scoreboard she suddenly found herself on, alongside names like Neena Gupta and Alia Bhatt, as if living honestly and made them controversial.

Neha Dhupia Reveals the Emotional Toll of Pregnancy Judgment and Career Challenges

Neha remembers the emotional weight of it. Being judged for becoming a mother “too soon,” being told she had just 72 hours to plan a wedding by her own parents, She was quietly dropped from projects once the baby bump started showing. One job even told her to “lose weight fast” post-delivery if she wanted to come back.

She gained 25 kilos. She got trolled. People made it their business to criticize her body and shame her for having to grow a new life inside of her before getting married. And through it all, she kept showing up. Not because it was easy, but because women don’t get to pause. They bleed, They birth, They bounce back all while being dissected by people who’ve never walked a mile in our shoes.

Neha Dhupia Launches Freedom to Feed After Body Shaming and Pregnancy Backlash

But Neha didn’t just take the punches and move on. She turned the pain into something bigger, starting Freedom to Feed, a platform that speaks for moms who are shamed for something as natural as breastfeeding.

This isn’t just about one woman, one pregnancy, or one celebrity. This is about how we still make women feel small for being bold, honest, and human. Neha Dhupia didn’t ask for your permission. She claimed her space, built her family, and made her truth louder than your judgment.

