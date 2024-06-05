Neha Sharma Calls It A 'Tough Day' After Her Father Ajit Sharma Loses Lok Sabha Election In Bihar But Thanks Supporters

Actress Neha Sharma, daughter of politician Ajit Sharma, expressed gratitude to those who supported her father in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Despite her father Ajit Sharma from Congress losing to JD (U)’s Ajay Kumar Mandal in Bihar’s Bhagalpur constituency, Neha took to her official Instagram account to thank supporters for their belief in her father and for casting their votes for him.

Sharing a note on her Instagram handle, Neha conveyed her appreciation, stating, “It’s been a challenging day for us, but we put up a strong fight, and I’m deeply grateful to all those who had faith in my Father and voted for him. As we move forward to the next chapter, remember – OUR GREATEST GLORY IS NOT IN NEVER FAILING, BUT IN RISING EVERY TIME WE FAIL (sic)”.

Earlier, Neha had actively campaigned for her father in Bihar. In an interview with a leading news channel, Neha was asked if her political background had adversely affected her, to which she responded, “I entered Bollywood about 15 years ago, around the same time my dad won his first election in 2014. At that time, he wasn’t influential. Hence, I never felt any negative impact because of my father’s affiliation with Congress or the opposition. This has never been a setback for me”.

Neha Sharma emphasized that her success in the industry is solely attributed to her talent and dedication. She stated, ”I am not advocating for any specific political party. My support is solely for my father, as any child would naturally do for their parents. I am neither endorsing nor opposing any particular ideology. Throughout my career, I have been cast based on my abilities, and I hope it continues to be so”.

On the work front, Neha recently appeared in ‘Illegal 3′. Her upcoming project is the suspense thriller ’36 Days’.

