Home > Entertainment > Netflix Down During Stranger Things 5 Premiere: Users In India, US Report Outage, Fans Blame Massive Traffic Surge

Netflix users worldwide were hit by a sudden outage on November 26, just as Stranger Things Season 5 premiered. Over 10,000 complaints surfaced on Downdetector, with viewers reporting streaming and server issues. Fans quickly linked the disruption to a surge in traffic sparked by the final season’s release.

Netflix outage hits over 10,000 users during Stranger Things Season 5 launch, causing streaming issues and server complaints. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 27, 2025 08:06:02 IST

Netflix briefly experienced a major service disruption on November 26, impacting thousands of users just as anticipation built for the debut of the final season of Stranger Things. According to outage-tracking platform Downdetector, more than 10,000 users reported problems with Netflix at the time of writing. Of those complaints, 51% related to video streaming, while 41% involved server connection issues.

Netflix Down Because of Stranger Things Season 5?

The outage reportedly began around 5 p.m. PT and left many unable to access the platform.

With Stranger Things Season 5 now available, many viewers immediately linked the surge in traffic to the disruption.

“NOT NETFLIX BEING DOWN BC OF STRANGER THINGS INFLUX LMFAOOOOO,” one user posted on X.

Another wrote, “Waited all day to watch Stranger Things and now Netflix is down.”

A third person shared a screenshot of their frozen screen, captioning it, “Bro is Netflix fucking DOWN? LIKEHAHSJSJ.”

Why is Netflix Down?

Netflix has not yet addressed the outage, and the reason remains unclear. However, this is not the first time the platform has struggled under Stranger Things–related demand. In July 2022, when the final two episodes of Season 4 were released, the service was briefly unavailable, as reported by Variety.

Stranger Things Season 5 Release

The final season of Stranger Things follows the returning heroes of Hawkins as they prepare for a climactic battle against Vecna and the Upside Down. Eleven is expected to confront her former psychic counterpart, One, also known as Vecna, while Will’s lingering connection to the Upside Down will take on new significance.

Netflix confirmed the release of the first volume, posting, “STRANGER THINGS 5 VOL. 1 IS NOW ON NETFLIX,” even as users continued reporting service issues.

Release Schedule

Volume 1: Now streaming

Volume 2: Releases December 25, Christmas Day

Season Finale: Premieres on New Year’s Eve

First published on: Nov 27, 2025 8:06 AM IST
Netflix Down During Stranger Things 5 Premiere: Users In India, US Report Outage, Fans Blame Massive Traffic Surge

QUICK LINKS