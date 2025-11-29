LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Netflix Star Tony Germano Dies At 55: Who Is Tony Germano What We Know About His Sudden Passing?

Netflix Star Tony Germano Dies At 55: Who Is Tony Germano What We Know About His Sudden Passing?

Netflix star Tony Germano dies at 55 after falling from his São Paulo home. Known for voice roles in Netflix, Disney, and Nickelodeon, Germano had a 30-year acting career. Fans and colleagues mourn his sudden passing.

Brazilian actor and voice artist Tony Germano has died. (Photo: X)
Brazilian actor and voice artist Tony Germano has died. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 29, 2025 00:28:50 IST

Netflix Star Tony Germano Dies At 55: Who Is Tony Germano What We Know About His Sudden Passing?

Brazilian actor and voice artist Tony Germano, best known for his work on Netflix, Disney, and Nickelodeon, has died at the age of 55 following a tragic accident at his home in São Paulo. His sudden passing has shocked fans and colleagues alike.

What’s the reason behind death?

According to reports, Germano fell from the roof of his newly purchased home on the morning of Wednesday, November 26, 2025. He had climbed up to inspect ongoing renovation work when he lost his balance and suffered fatal injuries. Emergency services were called immediately, but he could not be saved.

His representative confirmed the news, saying, “Tony suffered a fall at his residence and, unfortunately, did not survive his injuries. We kindly ask for respect and understanding during this painful time.”

The night before the accident, Germano had spent time with his sister and appeared excited about his new home, making his sudden death even more shocking for those close to him.

Tony Germano’s Career Highlights

Germano’s acting career spanned over 30 years, leaving a lasting mark in both voice acting and theatre. He was widely recognized for his Portuguese voice performances in Netflix shows like Go, Dog, Go! and Nickelodeon’s Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn. He also contributed to the soundtrack of Disney’s 2017 live-action Beauty and the Beast, and lent his voice to popular series such as Elena of Avalor and The Muppets.

On stage, Germano performed in iconic musicals including The Phantom of the Opera, Miss Saigon, and Jekyll & Hyde. More recently, he appeared in 2025’s Labyrinth of Lost Boys as Doctor Lauro and the 2023 film An Unforgettable Year: Autumn.

Funeral and Tributes

Tony Germano, who lived alone and had no children, was laid to rest on Thursday, November 27, 2025, at the Bosque da Paz Cemetery in Vargem Grande Paulista. Friends and colleagues have remembered him for his professionalism, warmth, and immense talent, expressing shock at the sudden loss.

The entertainment world mourns Tony Germano, whose work in voice acting and theatre touched audiences across Brazil and beyond. Fans continue to pay tribute to his remarkable talent and the joy he brought through his performances.

First published on: Nov 29, 2025 12:28 AM IST
