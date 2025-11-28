LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir latest viral news India GDP Goa india Imran Khan dmk russia gautam gambhir
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’

‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s wedding, scheduled for November 23, has been postponed, sparking intense speculation. Amid cheating rumours and social media buzz, both updated their profiles with a blue heart emoji, raising fresh questions about their relationship status.

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding was indefinitely postponed (PHOTO: Instagram)
Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding was indefinitely postponed (PHOTO: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: November 28, 2025 21:43:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’

Smriti Mandhana, Team India’s star batter, and composer Palash Muchhal just set the internet buzzing with their wedding news. They were all set to tie the knot on November 23, but now it’s on hold. 

Is Smriti Mandhana getting back with Palash Muchhal amid cheating allegations? 

At first, word got out that Smriti’s dad wasn’t well, so they pushed the wedding date. Fans didn’t see that coming. Then things got even messier online, people started talking, sharing theories.

After the news broke, Smriti took down her Haldi and Mehendi photos, which only fueled the rumours. But both she and Palash quietly added a blue heart emoji to their profiles and this has led to new theories on the Internet. 

‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’

Nobody’s really sure what the blue heart means, but some folks say it’s meant to keep away bad luck.

Meanwhile, social media did what it does best spread more rumors. Some people accused Palash of cheating, but neither he nor Smriti has said anything about it. On the bright side, Smriti’s dad is getting better now.

‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’

Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga: ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’

Nobody really knows when the rest of the wedding festivities will happen, and honestly, that’s led to all sorts of rumors flying around on social media. Despite the confusion, Palash’s mom, Amita, still thinks the wedding will happen soon.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Amita said both Smriti and Palash are hurting after everything that went down on the wedding day. She’d actually planned a special welcome for Smriti after she officially joined the family.

The families had to push the remaining rituals because of some unexpected events, but Amita’s sure things will get back on track. She said, “Smriti and Palash are both in pain. Palash always dreamed of bringing his bride home. I’d planned a special welcome… Everything will be fine, shaadi bohot jaldi hogi.”

Palash ended up in the hospital for a bit, dealing with stress, but he’s out now. He was first admitted in Sangli, then moved to Mumbai for treatment.

On the other hand, Smriti has deleted all her wedding posts from social media, which only set off more speculation. Both families say the delay is just because of health issues, nothing else. 

ALSO READ: Watch: Zohran Mamdani Nails The Iconic Shah Rukh Khan Pose But Fails To Answer THIS During Bollywood Quiz: ‘What Is This?’

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 9:05 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3latest viral newsPalash Muchhalsmriti mandhana

RELATED News

Internet In Disbelief As Nikhil Kamath Reveals His Next BIG Guest On His Podcast After PM Modi And Bill Gates Is World’s Richest Person, Netizens Ask, ‘Is It Real Or AI?’

Sofik SK MMS Leak Girlfriend Sonali Files Case Against Accused Friend

Is Dhurandhar Release In Legal Trouble? Major Mohit Sharma’s Family Drags Ranveer Singh Starrer To Court For THIS Reason Days After Director’s Viral Statement

Watch: Zohran Mamdani Nails The Iconic Shah Rukh Khan Pose But Fails To Answer THIS During Bollywood Quiz: ‘What Is This?’

Watch: Gang War With Thar, Bikes In Rajasthan Caught On Cam, Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’

After Virat Kohli’s RCB, This IPL Team Likely Up For Sale, Reason Is…

This Is World’s Most Expensive City To Live In 2025, Not New York, London, Dubai, Paris, Mumbai, It Is…

India GDP Explained: What It Is, How It’s Calculated, And Why Growth Jumped To 8.2% In Q2

How To Get BH Series Number Plate For Your Car: Check Eligibility, Road Tax Discount, Fees, Documents, And How To Apply – Explained In Detailed

Morzze Launches India’s First ‘Kitchen Air Tap’ — A Defining Leap in Everyday Kitchen Innovation

From Kapil Dev To Sunil Gavaskar, Iconic Sports Personalities Who Tried Their Hand At Acting, Check Full List

Donald Trump In New Video Says, ‘We Are Not Allowed To Use The Word ‘Indian’ Anymore,’ Claims Only Indians Want It To Be Used, Origins Of The Term Explained

Watch: Gang War With Thar, Bikes In Rajasthan Caught On Cam, Video Goes Viral

Vyapar Acquires Suvit to Transform India’s MSME and Tax Professional Ecosystem

‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’
‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’
‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’
‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’

QUICK LINKS