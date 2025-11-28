‘Nazar Is Real’: Shocking Twist In Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga As Both Add Evil Eye Emoticon To Instagram Bio, Singer’s Mother Says ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’

Smriti Mandhana, Team India’s star batter, and composer Palash Muchhal just set the internet buzzing with their wedding news. They were all set to tie the knot on November 23, but now it’s on hold.

Is Smriti Mandhana getting back with Palash Muchhal amid cheating allegations?

At first, word got out that Smriti’s dad wasn’t well, so they pushed the wedding date. Fans didn’t see that coming. Then things got even messier online, people started talking, sharing theories.

After the news broke, Smriti took down her Haldi and Mehendi photos, which only fueled the rumours. But both she and Palash quietly added a blue heart emoji to their profiles and this has led to new theories on the Internet.

Nobody’s really sure what the blue heart means, but some folks say it’s meant to keep away bad luck.

Meanwhile, social media did what it does best spread more rumors. Some people accused Palash of cheating, but neither he nor Smriti has said anything about it. On the bright side, Smriti’s dad is getting better now.

Palash Muchhal-Smriti Mandhana Saga: ‘Shaadi Bohot Jaldi Hogi’

Nobody really knows when the rest of the wedding festivities will happen, and honestly, that’s led to all sorts of rumors flying around on social media. Despite the confusion, Palash’s mom, Amita, still thinks the wedding will happen soon.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Amita said both Smriti and Palash are hurting after everything that went down on the wedding day. She’d actually planned a special welcome for Smriti after she officially joined the family.

The families had to push the remaining rituals because of some unexpected events, but Amita’s sure things will get back on track. She said, “Smriti and Palash are both in pain. Palash always dreamed of bringing his bride home. I’d planned a special welcome… Everything will be fine, shaadi bohot jaldi hogi.”

Palash ended up in the hospital for a bit, dealing with stress, but he’s out now. He was first admitted in Sangli, then moved to Mumbai for treatment.

On the other hand, Smriti has deleted all her wedding posts from social media, which only set off more speculation. Both families say the delay is just because of health issues, nothing else.

