Netflix Under Probe For Visa Violations And Racial Bias

Netflix has produced more local content featuring Bollywood stars but has frequently faced criticism over material considered insensitive.

An email from an Indian official highlights increasing scrutiny of Netflix in India, where the platform boasts around 10 million users and views the country as a key growth market targeting its affluent population within a 1.4 billion strong demographic.

Over the years, Netflix has produced more local content featuring Bollywood stars but has frequently faced criticism over material considered insensitive. Recently, it had to add disclaimers to an Indian series about a plane hijacking following backlash on social media and government discontent regarding the portrayal of hijackers, originally depicted as Hindus instead of Muslims.

While it’s known that Netflix has been contesting an Indian tax demand since 2023, the broader investigation into allegations related to visa compliance and racial discrimination has not been previously disclosed.

The email from the Indian government did not specify which agencies are investigating Netflix. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which collaborates with the home ministry’s Intelligence Bureau—the country’s domestic intelligence agency—is responsible for ensuring visa compliance and permissions for foreign nationals visiting “sensitive” regions.

Last year, India accused the Chinese smartphone company Vivo and its Indian affiliates of violating visa regulations by visiting certain restricted areas without authorization. Regions like Jammu & Kashmir and parts of Sikkim are classified as sensitive zones.

