Home > Entertainment > Netflix's K-Pop Demon Hunters Crushes Weapons At Box Office, What's Next?

Netflix’s K-Pop Demon Hunters Crushes Weapons At Box Office, What’s Next?

'KPop Demon Hunters' have knocked out at the box office with a blistering $18 million smashing 'Weapons.' The animated K-pop hit from Netflix had fans shouting at sing-along screenings, proving Huntr/x to be the ultimate pop phenomenon. Do you also stan them?

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last updated: August 25, 2025 08:43:10 IST

Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters has broken all possible records in the box office, conquering the No. 1 position with very vibrant sing-along screenings, it dug its own way up along with Weapons, in a surprise, sweeping the audience off their feet with catchy tunes and exciting visuals. Up until August 25, 2025, the movie raked in $18 million, marking its marketing division’s first-ever successful outcome in the realm of movie theaters given the case animated features.

Demon Hunter’s Cultural Phenomenon Grows 

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, KPop Demon Hunters follows Huntr/x, a K-pop girl. The film was released on Netflix on June 20, 2025, becoming the second-most-viewed film, with 185 million views. The shows from July 23-24 at its theatrical sing-along event got 975 out of 1,700 in North America sold out, thereby translating into 18 million in just two days.

 The soundtrack album that included smash hits like “Golden” and “Your Idol” skyrocketed as a pop sensation on the Billboard and Spotify charts, with Huntr/x transcending the ranks of real K-pop greats such as Blackpink. Korean myth, demonology, and K-pop aesthetics collide in this cultural hurricane, which has fans hooked even after weeks of release.

Demon Hunters Outshining Weapons in a Slow Box Office Weekend

However, aided by Huntr/x’s OSP-phenomenal efforts, this weekend was tipped to be the lowest-grossing of the summer at $60 million. Its $18 million relieved the weekend with joy, finally attaining a combined gross of an estimated $78 million in North America, nevertheless, it surpassed Weapon’s standing with its third weekend gross total of $15.6 million.

Yet Weapons, having made $115.9 million throughout the U.S. and $199 million all over globally, doesn’t seem to quite match this K-Pop sensation. Netflix’s two-day strategic release capitalised on the immense success of this movie on streaming, pouring an overwhelming number of fans fighting to join this club.

Why KPop Demon Hunters is Popular

The science behind K-pop Demon Hunters’ blockbuster performance is its  infectious energy, lively animation, and outstanding melodies. Furthermore, the selected voice cast featuring Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, together with K-pop stars like TWICE, unite and bring together fans and cultures.

Netflix is already focused on spinning out sequels and exploring possibilities for the next stage, KPop Demon Hunters threatens to make Korean pop power exponential and show where animation might shine in theatrical presence.

Tags: box office clashesDEMON HUNTERSkpopKpop Demon Hunters

