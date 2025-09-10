New mythological series 'Kurukshetra' announced

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): A new mytholgicial series ‘Kurukshetra’ has been announced.

Conceptualised and created by Anu Sikka, the series will be out on Netflix.

‘Kurukshetra’ is written and directed by Ujaan Ganguly. Legendary poet and lyricist Gulzar has lent his voice to the project as the series’ official lyricist, read a press note.

The series unfolds through the “perspectives of 18 key warriors, each navigating their inner dilemmas, personal vendettas, and the devastating cost of a war that pits brother against brother.”

Creator Anu Sikka shared, “The battle of Kurukshetra is unforgettable and timeless — it is a collision of duty, destiny, and moral choices. Through this animated series, we explore the 18 days of Kurukshetra with its distinct perspectives blending eternally timeless wisdom with the power of visual storytelling. We’re honoured to bring this layered narrative to life on Netflix, making this epic story accessible to Indian and global audiences in a visually stunning rich new format.”

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, added, “Kurukshetra is the first mythological anime from Netflix India and a truly novel take on the Mahabharata. It brings together everything that we look for in great storytelling. The Mahabharat has always been more than an epic; it’s a mirror to our choices and dilemmas, as relevant today as it was centuries ago. With its distinctive storytelling lens, layered characters, and a moving background score, this series reimagines a story we’ve all grown up with in a way that speaks to today’s generation. It’s an invitation for newer audiences to discover its timeless themes through a format that feels fresh, contemporary, and compelling.”

Kurukshetra premieres on October 10. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.