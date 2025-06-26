Newly-Single Orlando Bloom Parties With Kim Kardashian And Khloe Kardashian In Venice While Katy Perry Jets Off To Australia

Orlando Bloom, who is now single, marked a solo attendance in Venice for the wedding of Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos. He touched down in the city on Thursday, June 26, dressed head-to-toe in black gym wear.

At lunch at the Gritti Palace hotel, Bloom was seen sharing smiles and greetings with Kim and Khloé Kardashian and their mother, Kris Jenner, who were also decked out in dark colours, with just a splash of leopard print for drama.

Orlando Bloom Parties With Kim Kardashian

The Kardashians had landed earlier that day, all set to attend the high-profile nuptials. Bloom’s appearance comes right after the news broke that he and Katy Perry are officially over.

TMZ floated that Perry wouldn’t make it because her tour clashed with wedding dates, but now it’s confirmed—they’ve split for real this time.

According to sources close to the couple, their relationship had been unraveling for a while. One insider put it bluntly: “It’s pretty much done. Don’t see them fixing things at this point.”

The tension had been building, especially with Perry’s latest album, 143, dropping, and both of them moving in different directions.

What Is Katy Perry Up To?

Perry, now in Australia with her daughter Daisy Dove and keeping busy with her Lifetimes tour, seems unfazed. Friends say she’s just focusing on her music and enjoying time with her little one—plenty of sightseeing, the usual tourist stuff.

No word from their reps yet.

Even though she couldn’t make the wedding, Perry did join Sánchez for her bachelorette bash in Paris back in May, alongside Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Eva Longoria.

The group kicked things off with dinner at Lafayette’s—a low-key, classic Parisian night—then took a river cruise through the city the next day.

Meanwhile, more big names—Tom Brady, Diane von Furstenberg, and others—have begun arriving in Venice for the wedding, which is being orchestrated by Lanza & Baucina Limited.

Bezos and Sánchez themselves were spotted arriving by boat at the Aman Hotel on June 25, after touching down in the city via helicopter. The wedding plans, though, hit a bit of turbulence.

With protests erupting across Venice—locals waving signs reading “No Space for Bezos”—the original ceremony location at Scuola Grande della Misericordia had to be scrapped.

Organizers shifted the event to the Arsenale, a vast, historic 14th-century complex on the water’s edge. When the bridges go up, it’s completely cut off from the rest of the city—exclusive, to say the least.

So, the stage is set: star-studded guest list, major security, and a city that’s not exactly rolling out the red carpet for the world’s richest groom.

