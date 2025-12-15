Nick Reiner, Son Of Renowned Filmmaker Rob Reiner Gets Arrested In Connection With Parents’ Murder, Bail Set At $4 Million

Nick Reiner, son of filmmaker Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Reiner, is now in police custody after his parents were found dead in what looks like a homicide.

Nick Reiner gets arrested

Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, were discovered Sunday afternoon in their Brentwood home. Both had injuries that matched knife wounds, according to TMZ.

Nick was arrested the same day and booked into jail on Monday, based on Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department records. His bail is set at $4 million.

Earlier, PEOPLE magazine reported that police were already questioning Nick about his parents’ deaths. The LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division is handling the case.

Rob’s family shared a statement with Variety: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time.”

Who killed Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner?

Multiple sources say Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were killed by their son Nick. Family members have shared the story, but police haven’t confirmed it yet.

On Sunday, December 14, around 3:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department got a call for medical help. When they showed up, they found a man, 78, and a woman, 68, already dead. Sources say those were Rob and Michele.

Rob Reiner made his mark as a director, producer, and actor, shaping some of Hollywood’s most iconic movies. He started with This Is Spinal Tap in 1984, then went on to direct Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, When Harry Met Sally…, Misery, and A Few Good Men.

Before all that, people knew him as Mike on Norman Lear’s classic sitcom, All in the Family.

Rob grew up in the Bronx, born in 1947. His dad was the legendary comedian Carl Reiner. His mother, Estelle Lebost, was an actress and singer.

Rob and Michele met while he was directing When Harry Met Sally. They got married in 1989 and had three kids together.

