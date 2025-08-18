LIVE TV
Nick Viall's Wife Natalie Joy Speaks Out: 'After 3rd Miscarriage, What Comes Next?

Nick Viall’s Wife Natalie Joy Speaks Out: ‘After 3rd Miscarriage, What Comes Next?

Nick Viall and wife Natalie Joy shares the heartbreaking news of their third miscarriage. Opening up on their podcast, they discuss the emotional toll, physical challenges, and the importance of breaking the silence around pregnancy loss to support others facing similar struggles

Nick Viall and wife bravely share their third miscarriage
Nick Viall and wife bravely share their third miscarriage

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 18, 2025 04:48:25 IST

Nick Viall and his wife, Natalie Joy, have posted the most tragic and intimate news that they have lost their third baby of the year to miscarriage. Motherhood has been a rather open topic of the couple who also have a daughter named River Rose. On their podcast, The Viall Files they are willing to share their open and raw experience of loss of pregnancy and in so doing they help to break the silence and stigma of pregnancy loss.

They are giving a community and someone to relate to the other individuals who might as well be in the same pain as them by opening about their experiences and proving that not only is it normal to be vulnerable, but they can also grieve openly as well.

The Emotional and Physical Toll of Repeated Miscarriages

Miscarriages or frequent pregnancy loss has serious impacts on the health of an individual both physically and mentally. In Natalie, the most recent loss forced a D&C (dilation and curettage) process, which was, in turn, difficult as she put it, harder than imagined. The process of the physical recovery is also loaded with intensive emotional burden which may include sadness, anger and emptiness.

Nick has also said how hard it was to grapple with his own grieving as he offered his support to his wife and attempted to keep his family as close to normal as possible. This mutual loss points to the necessity of a couple supporting and encouraging each other and even reaching out to extra group help, including therapy, not to feel isolated in this trauma.

The Importance of Public Dialogue on Miscarriage

Laying their story out there is one way Natalie and Nick are making normal something that is typically quieted. Miscarriage is very normal where statistics show that as high as 1 in every 4 pregnancies end in miscarriage. In spite of this, a good number of individuals are coerced by the need to stay silent. The willingness of Vialls to submit to the pain makes others feel the same following that that they are not alone.

Their vulnerability is an effective method of dispelling the stigma that miscarriage is negatively impacting on you and that, it is a personal flaw or a shame. They weather their travel with dense grief, yet the trial is a demonstration of resiliency and power of truthful utterance and compassion.

Tags: Natalie JoyNick Viallpregnancy loss

