Noorin Sha’s Exit Shakes ‘Rise and Fall’ House, Sparks Drama With Bold Accusation Against Dhanashree Verma

In a theatrical turn that has made the reality television world to be abuzz, Noorin Sha is the first to be booted out of the new reality show, Rise and Fall.But this was not a humble occasion. Noorin fired a parting shot on her way out of the “Tower,” and it has taken the headlines ever since. Her target? Dhanashree Verma, her co-contestant, whom she claimed had always played the victim card and employed a women card to get sympathy.

The insinuation in front of the rest of the competitors and host Ashneer Grover has established a new level of confrontation in the show. Although the other contestants appeared shocked at the bluntness of her statement, they were being caught whispering among themselves, and some even suggested to Noorin to leave with better dignity. However, her words have brought a fire to her, and she has proven that the game has only started and alliances are just as weak as ever before.

The Drama of ‘Rise and Fall’ and The Power Dynamics

The very concept of the show is a social experiment where two distinct groups of contestants are forcefully separated by the wall of their luxury penthouse into the Workers and Rulers, and the fight to the top and survival of the fittest ensues. The eviction of Noorin brings out the cutthroat strategies that are in play already and that relationships, trust and even personal stories can be exploited to win the battle.

With its distinctive format largely based on internal votes and video diaries, the show by Ashneer Grover is a high-stakes environment in which a single misjudgment can send a competitor of a high rank crashing down.

The Dhanashree Verma ‘Victim Card’ Allegation

Noorin does not have any grounds in claiming against Dhanashree. It is an incitement also leveled at another competitor, Aahana Kumra, who in the past posted about Dhanashree continually mentioning her divorce, creating a plot inside the show that Dhanashree is exploiting her hardships to control other participants and win a good standing.

Although Dhanashree has clarified herself, saying that she was getting work based on her talent and not personal life, the sentiment of some of her co-contestants is quite evident at this point in time, and the contestants are now obliged to not only cope with the tasks of the show but also with the drama of personal attacks on each other.

The main theme of the show, which is the rise and fall, has taken a much literal direction with these events, as they have been shown that not everyone can go gracefully in this game.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Farah Khan Confronts Nehal Chudasama, Schools Kunickaa Sadanand, But The Real Shock Awaits