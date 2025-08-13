LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Operation Sindoor Heroes Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh On KBC! Amitabh Bachchan Show's Promo Sparks Outrage

Operation Sindoor Heroes Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh On KBC! Amitabh Bachchan Show's Promo Sparks Outrage

KBC 17's Independence Day episode is creating quite a stir! Officers Sofiya Qureshi and Vyomika Singh shared insights on Operation Sindoor, but the netizens are against it, branding it as a PR stunt. Is it a real patriotic salute or just for publicity?

Netizens Slams KBC for Military PR Stunt in Explosive Promo
Netizens Slams KBC for Military PR Stunt in Explosive Promo

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 13, 2025 18:19:21 IST

The special episode of KBC season 17 for independence has become a hot topic, hosting Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Commander Prerna Deosthalee talking about Operation Sindoor. In a promo clip, the military officers expressed their insights about the high-stakes counterterrorism mission, which were met with widespread criticism, with the public labelling it a “PR stunt” while questioning the rationale behind current military personnel being invited to participate in a reality show.

Operation Sindoor: A Bold Retaliation

Operation Sindoor was a joint Indian Army and Air Force mission conducted on May 7, 2025, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that happened on April 22 in which 26 souls were sacrificed. Civilian casualties were avoided as the operation involved precision strikes on nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in just 25 minutes.

Colonel Qureshi, a key media spokesperson during the mission, stated in KBC that the operation was warranted as a response to frequent provocations from Pakistan, with Wing Commander Singh emphasising the rapid execution of the mission and Commander Deosthalee stressing its accuracy.

Netizens Cry Foul Over “Political Mileage”

The promo showing the officers in uniform on the KBC hot seat provoked a storm on social media. Critics say that displaying active military personnel on a commercial entertainment interface trivializes an otherwise great strategic victory.

Posts on X alleged that the government was cashing in on the armed forces for political purposes: “Our Army was sacrosanct, above politics. Today, it’s a tool for PR,” one such user lamented.

Others questioned whether military protocol permits such appearances, accusing the recipients of using their appearances in dishonor of the armed forces’ cherished dignity. 

A Platform for Patriotism or Propaganda?

While some viewers praised KBC for honoring the officers’ courage, others think that it has been a carefully orchestrated initiative intended to whip up hyper-nationalism. The controversy further heated when Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi, linked the episode to the parent company’s gain of broadcasting rights for the Asia Cup, alleging deep-seated political reasons. 

For supporters, the episode was a tribute to India’s defense forces and a spirit-lifting session for those officers. The discussion probes the fine line between celebrating valor and a respect for military practice.

Also Read: Priyanka Chaturvedi Takes A Dig At Kangana Ranaut A Day After Actress Slammed Jaya Bachchan- Here’s What Happened!

Tags: amitabh bachchan kbc operation sindoor

Operation Sindoor Heroes Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh On KBC! Amitabh Bachchan Show’s Promo Sparks Outrage

