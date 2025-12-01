OTT Releases This Week (1–7 December 2025): New Movies and TV Shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and More

A new batch of movies and shows, including thrillers, comedies, and horror films, will be coming to major streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ZEE5 this week, with a focus on both Indian and international markets.

Platform-Wise Schedule



Platform Title Date Genre Netflix Troll 2 Dec 1 Monster Action Netflix Sean Combs: The Reckoning Dec 2 Docuseries Netflix With Love, Meghan: Holiday Dec 3 Holiday Special Netflix The Abandons Dec 4 Western Drama Netflix Jay Kelly Dec 5 Comedy-Drama Netflix The Price of Confession Dec 5 Thriller Mystery Prime Video Oh. What. Fun. Dec 3 Christmas Comedy JioHotstar The Bad Guys 2 Dec 1 Animated Heist JioHotstar Dies Irae Dec 5 Malayalam Horror ZEE5 Gharwali Pedwali Dec 5 Supernatural Comedy ZEE5 Be Dune Teen Dec 5 Marathi Dramedy SonyLIV Kuttram Purindhavan Dec 5 Tamil Thriller

Key Recommendations

Jay Kelly (Netflix) is a mid-life comedy-drama featuring George Clooney and Adam Sandler – ideal for entertainment.

Gharwali Pedwali (ZEE5) is an amusing supernatural story about a ghostly romance and family chaos.

Oh. What. Fun! (Prime Video) is a heartwarming Christmassy tale led by Michelle Pfeiffer that centres on family rediscovery.

You can access these and other titles from ZEE5, SonyLIV, and JioHotstar through OTTplay Premium.

This article is for informational purposes only. Release dates and availability may vary by region and platform. Please check official OTT platforms for accurate streaming information.

