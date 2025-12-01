OTT Releases This Week (1–7 December 2025): New Movies and TV Shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and More

A new batch of movies and shows, including thrillers, comedies, and horror films, will be coming to major streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ZEE5 this week, with a focus on both Indian and international markets.
Platform-Wise Schedule
|
Platform
|
Title
|
Date
|
Genre
|
Netflix
|
Troll 2
|
Dec 1
|
Monster Action
|
Netflix
|
Sean Combs: The Reckoning
|
Dec 2
|
Docuseries
|
Netflix
|
With Love, Meghan: Holiday
|
Dec 3
|
Holiday Special
|
Netflix
|
The Abandons
|
Dec 4
|
Western Drama
|
Netflix
|
Jay Kelly
|
Dec 5
|
Comedy-Drama
|
Netflix
|
The Price of Confession
|
Dec 5
|
Thriller Mystery
|
Prime Video
|
Oh. What. Fun.
|
Dec 3
|
Christmas Comedy
|
JioHotstar
|
The Bad Guys 2
|
Dec 1
|
Animated Heist
|
JioHotstar
|
Dies Irae
|
Dec 5
|
Malayalam Horror
|
ZEE5
|
Gharwali Pedwali
|
Dec 5
|
Supernatural Comedy
|
ZEE5
|
Be Dune Teen
|
Dec 5
|
Marathi Dramedy
|
SonyLIV
|
Kuttram Purindhavan
|
Dec 5
|
Tamil Thriller
Key Recommendations
Jay Kelly (Netflix) is a mid-life comedy-drama featuring George Clooney and Adam Sandler – ideal for entertainment.
Gharwali Pedwali (ZEE5) is an amusing supernatural story about a ghostly romance and family chaos.
Oh. What. Fun! (Prime Video) is a heartwarming Christmassy tale led by Michelle Pfeiffer that centres on family rediscovery.
You can access these and other titles from ZEE5, SonyLIV, and JioHotstar through OTTplay Premium.
This article is for informational purposes only. Release dates and availability may vary by region and platform. Please check official OTT platforms for accurate streaming information.
