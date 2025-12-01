LIVE TV
OTT Releases This Week (1–7 December 2025): New Movies and TV Shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and More

Check out the latest OTT releases this week (1–7 December 2025) on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, and more. Discover new movies, web series, and shows streaming now across popular platforms.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 1, 2025 11:24:56 IST

A new batch of movies and shows, including thrillers, comedies, and horror films, will be coming to major streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and ZEE5 this week, with a focus on both Indian and international markets.

Platform-Wise Schedule

Platform

Title

Date

Genre

Netflix

Troll 2

Dec 1

Monster Action

Netflix

Sean Combs: The Reckoning

Dec 2

Docuseries

Netflix

With Love, Meghan: Holiday

Dec 3

Holiday Special

Netflix

The Abandons

Dec 4

Western Drama

Netflix

Jay Kelly

Dec 5

Comedy-Drama

Netflix

The Price of Confession

Dec 5

Thriller Mystery

Prime Video

Oh. What. Fun.

Dec 3

Christmas Comedy

JioHotstar

The Bad Guys 2

Dec 1

Animated Heist

JioHotstar

Dies Irae

Dec 5

Malayalam Horror

ZEE5

Gharwali Pedwali

Dec 5

Supernatural Comedy

ZEE5

Be Dune Teen

Dec 5

Marathi Dramedy

SonyLIV

Kuttram Purindhavan

Dec 5

Tamil Thriller

Key Recommendations

Jay Kelly (Netflix) is a mid-life comedy-drama featuring George Clooney and Adam Sandler – ideal for entertainment.

Gharwali Pedwali (ZEE5) is an amusing supernatural story about a ghostly romance and family chaos.

Oh. What. Fun! (Prime Video) is a heartwarming Christmassy tale led by Michelle Pfeiffer that centres on family rediscovery.

You can access these and other titles from ZEE5, SonyLIV, and JioHotstar through OTTplay Premium.

This article is for informational purposes only. Release dates and availability may vary by region and platform. Please check official OTT platforms for accurate streaming information.

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 11:24 AM IST
OTT Releases This Week (1–7 December 2025): New Movies and TV Shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and More

