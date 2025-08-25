Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha Announce First Baby, Fans Recall ‘Good News’ Clues On Kapil Sharma’s Show

Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra and AAP MP Raghav Chadha announced pregnancy news on August 25, 2025, sending everyone into a hub of excitement. The couple married in September 2023, shared this joyful news via an Instagram, with a wholesome photo of a cake with “1+1=3” written and footsteps in gold glitter, with the caption “Our little universe…on its way.” The good news follows earlier hints on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Was Chadha teasing the fans?

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha: A Love Story into Parenting

Their love story began from the day Raghav and Parineeti came to be known to each other in London as students, and then after a while, they saw each other during the making of Amar Singh Chamkila in the fields of Punjab.

The chemistry between the two has evidently turned into this new exciting step after their dreamy wedding in Udaipur. The couple’s post on Instagram showed them in an adorable video walking together hand and hand with love and joy in anticipation. Fans took to social media congratulating the couple from a fairy-tale-like engagement to a fairy-tale-like announcement of parenthood.

Raghav Chadha Teasing the ‘Good News’ on Kapil Sharma’s Show

The speculation of Parineeti’s pregnancy arose in the August 2025 appearance of the couple on The Great Indian Kapil Show. During a fun segment, host Kapil Sharma teased them about growing their family. His famous line “Good news jaldi denge,” made with a twinkle in his eyes, left Parineeti shocked and the fans on buzz mode.

This set off huge speculation on social media, with many citing Parineeti’s selection of flowy outfits during her past appearances as an obvious hint. Both of them tried to tease a bit about the “good news” on the show, and with their post today, the couple has perfectly confirmed all their hints.

Hassi ki sensations hogi har baar 🤩 Kyunki Raghav Chadha aur Parineeti Chopra aa rahe hai iss funnyvaar. Watch the new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show with Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, this Saturday at 8 PM, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/KozjNZzK8l — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 31, 2025

Parineeti Shutting Down Past Rumours

Parineeti has been stuck in the middle of pregnancy rumours before, with many speculations regarding her outfits in 2024 to create the pregnancy controversy on the launch of a trailer. She gracefully dismissed those on Instagram with, “Kaftan dress=pregnancy. Oversized shirt=pregnancy.”

Finally, this time, the adorable couple went on sharing their happiness and completely silenced their doubters with the big announcement. While Parineeti is also preparing for her OTT debut in a Netflix thriller, fans are also waiting for updates on her journey into motherhood with her loving husband, Raghav.

