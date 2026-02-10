LIVE TV
The 50 Show: Divya Agarwal's Team Hits Back At Bhavya Singh Over 'Separate Living' Claims With Apurva Padgaonkar, Slams 'Gold Digger' Charge

The 50 Show: Divya Agarwal’s Team Hits Back At Bhavya Singh Over ‘Separate Living’ Claims With Apurva Padgaonkar, Slams ‘Gold Digger’ Charge

In response to the criticism that Divya frequently calls people over, her team stated that this practice stems from her 'warm, welcoming nature,' not from neediness or loneliness.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 10, 2026 16:23:47 IST

The 50 Show: Divya Agarwal’s Team Hits Back At Bhavya Singh Over ‘Separate Living’ Claims With Apurva Padgaonkar, Slams ‘Gold Digger’ Charge

The reality show ‘The 50’ contestant Divya Agarwal was embroiled in a controversy following the assertions made by her co-contestant, Bhavya Singh.

Divya Agarwal’s Team Hits Back At Bhavya Singh

When Bhavya brought up Divya’s marriage and claimed that she did not live with her husband, businessman Apurva Padgaonkar, what started out as a disagreement between Divya and Archana Gautam quickly devolved into a personal assault. She was called a ‘fake’ woman and a ‘gold digger’ by Bhavya. The show quickly went viral after it aired. Divya’s team posted a statement on her Instagram Story following the episode’s airing. What transpired on the broadcast was ‘deeply uncalled for’ and went too far, the team made plain. Additionally, they stated that saying ‘I won’t say anything’ repeatedly and then discussing private matters on the show merely demonstrated ‘intent, not truth’.

In the statement, Divya’s team wrote: ‘This is to address an issue that aired on The 50 episode last night. What was said and done was deeply uncalled for and unethical. Repeatedly claiming ‘I won’t say anything’ and then continuing to blabber baseless personal narratives only exposes intent, not truth. This was never meant to be a personal battleground; it’s a game designed to test strength, strategy, and the mind.’ ‘Dragging someone’s personal life into the narrative reflects far more on the person choosing to do so than on the one being spoken about. Divya has always stood for dignity, loyalty, and genuine friendships, and those who truly know her know exactly where she stands,’ the statement read.

No Reaction From Apurva Padgaonkar Yet

In response to the criticism that Divya frequently calls people over, her team stated that this practice stems from her ‘warm, welcoming nature,’ not from neediness or loneliness. Making this into a tale of ’emotional dependency’ is unjust and untrue, they continued. Her warm, inviting personality has always been reflected in her practice of inviting people around. She truly loves entertaining, interacting with people, and making them feel welcome. It is not only untrue but also incredibly cruel to turn this into a story about emotional dependence or loneliness.’ Divya’s husband has not yet commented on the controversy surrounding Bhavya’s remarks, which are still being discussed online. In February 2024, Divya and Apurva were married in a modest Marathi wedding. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 4:18 PM IST
The 50 Show: Divya Agarwal’s Team Hits Back At Bhavya Singh Over ‘Separate Living’ Claims With Apurva Padgaonkar, Slams ‘Gold Digger’ Charge

