Home > Entertainment > Why Jana Nayagan's Producer Withdrew Court Case? Inside Vijay Film's CBFC Legal Battle and What It Means for Release Date

Why Jana Nayagan’s Producer Withdrew Court Case? Inside Vijay Film’s CBFC Legal Battle and What It Means for Release Date

Madras High Court allowed KVN Productions, the producer of Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan, to withdraw its petition that had sought directions to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a censor certificate following its hearing on February 10. Following a legal tussle that lasted nearly a month, the producer decided to step back, paving the way for the revising committee to handle the film’s certification process.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 10, 2026 16:04:08 IST

Madras High Court allowed KVN Productions, the producer of Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan, to withdraw its petition that had sought directions to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a censor certificate following its hearing on February 10. Following a legal tussle that lasted nearly a month, the producer decided to step back, paving the way for the revising committee to handle the film’s certification process.

Questions are being raised about what led to this decision and how it could impact the Jana Nayagan release timeline. Here’s a closer look at the CBFC controversy, the court proceedings, and what this latest development means for Jana Nayagan’s theatrical debut.

Why Jana Nayagan Producer Withdraw Petition? 

On Monday evening, the producer of Jana Nayagan approached the court seeking permission to withdraw the writ petition that had been filed against the CBFC in January. The case was listed before Justice P.T. Asha, who had earlier directed the CBFC to certify the film during the initial High Court hearing. On Tuesday, the judge allowed the producer to withdraw the plea and dismissed the petition as withdrawn.

Earlier, on January 6, Justice Asha had admitted the petition filed by KVN Productions and, on January 9, instructed the CBFC to issue a censor certificate to the film. However, that very day, a division bench comprising Chief Justice M.M. Shrivastava and Justice G. Arul Murugan put her order on hold after the CBFC challenged it. Following arguments from both sides on January 20, the bench overturned the single-judge order on January 27 and asked the producer to modify the plea. The Supreme Court subsequently declined to interfere in the matter.

Jana Nayagan Controversy 

The controversy began on December 22, when the producer of Jana Nayagan was informed by the CBFC that the examining committee had screened the film and was prepared to grant it a UA 16+ certificate. However, after receiving no formal certification or further communication from the board until January 5, the producer decided to move the court.

In response, the CBFC clarified that the film had been referred to the revising committee following a complaint raised by a member of the examining panel. It also stated that Chairperson Prasoon Joshi had placed the certification process on hold.

What Will be Jana Nayagan Release Date? 

During the High Court hearing on January 20, the CBFC informed the court that the revising committee typically takes up to 20 days to grant certification to a film. It was also suggested that, in the absence of legal proceedings, Jana Nayagan might have received clearance from the committee by January 26. 

Meanwhile, the producer’s counsel argued that the CBFC was insisting on reinstating the 14 cuts and changes earlier recommended by the examining committee before placing the film before the revising panel, describing the process as a “meaningless and empty exercise.”

Now that the producer has withdrawn the petition, the film is set to be reviewed by the revising committee for certification, subject to due process. Amid the dispute, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting informed the Lok Sabha that the average certification timeline has been reduced to 18 days. 

Official data revealed that in 2025, 55 films were taken to the revising committee, while 10 were challenged before the High Court. If procedures move smoothly, Jana Nayagan is likely to receive certification within 20 days of being submitted to the revising committee.

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 4:04 PM IST
NIFT 2026 Answer Key Release: When and How to Check Responses, And Raise Objections

