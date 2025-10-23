Pawan Kalyan’s ‘They Call Him OG’ Hits This OTT Platform: When And Where To Watch

The wait is finally over for Tollywood fans! After dominating the box office, Pawan Kalyan’s blockbuster film They Call Him OG is now making its grand digital debut. The much-talked-about action entertainer will begin streaming on Netflix from October 23, 2025, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

OG OTT Release Date and Platform

Released in theatres on September 25, 2025, OG became one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of the year, collecting over ₹300 crore worldwide within 11 days of its release. Just three weeks after its theatrical run, fans can now stream the power-packed gangster drama on Netflix India starting October 23.

Netflix confirmed the release with a post on Instagram, writing:

“Once upon a time in Mumbai, there lived a storm. And now, he’s back. Watch They Call Him OG, out 23 October on Netflix.”

OG Movie Plot

They Call Him OG follows the story of Ojas Gambheera (Pawan Kalyan), a feared gangster who once ruled Mumbai’s underworld. After retiring from crime for over a decade, Ojas returns to Mumbai seeking revenge against Omi Bhau (Emraan Hashmi) a ruthless new crime boss who threatens to destroy everything he once stood for.

Blending intense action with emotion, the film showcases Ojas’s journey from a samurai-turned-gangster who must confront his past to protect his loved ones and his mentor Satya Dada (Prakash Raj). The movie concludes with a thrilling teaser hinting at a possible sequel.

OG Cast

Here’s the complete star-studded cast of They Call Him OG:

Pawan Kalyan as Ojas Gambheera (‘OG’)

Emraan Hashmi as Omi Bhau

Priyanka Arul Mohan as Kanmani, Ojas’s wife

Arjun Das as Arjun

Sriya Reddy as Geetha

Prakash Raj as Satyanarayana (‘Satya Dada’)

Shaam, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Tej Sapru, Sudev Nair, Harish Uthaman, Saurav Lokesh, Upendra Limaye, Vincent Asokan, and Rahul Ravindran in supporting roles.

About the Film

Directed and written by Sujeeth, OG marks Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi’s Tollywood debut as the menacing antagonist. Despite mixed reviews, the film’s stylish action sequences, gripping storyline, and Pawan Kalyan’s powerful screen presence made it a massive box office success.

With its OTT release, fans can now relive the adrenaline-filled world of OG from the comfort of their homes.

