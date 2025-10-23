LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did BTS’ Jungkook Click Selfie With Shah Rukh Khan? The Truth Behind Viral Image Is…

Did BTS’ Jungkook Click Selfie With Shah Rukh Khan? The Truth Behind Viral Image Is…

A viral photo of BTS star Jungkook and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan turned out to be AI-generated. The image, which replaced Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae’s face with Jungkook’s, was taken at Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, where global stars gathered for a major entertainment event.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last updated: October 23, 2025 14:38:38 IST

An image of BTS member Jungkook taking a selfie with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral, plunging the ARMY and fans of SRK into a frenzied meltdown.

The image depicts Jungkook dressed in black, wearing a striped shirt over a white T-shirt, and SRK dressed in a sophisticated black suit. There was a moment of excitement within the social media about the crossover of the year. 

Viral Jungkook–SRK Selfie: Is It Real? 

The euphoria did not last long though. Later it was found out that the photo is actually an AI generated one that substituted the face of Squid Game actor Lee Jung-jae with the one of Jungkook.

The Original Picture starred Lee Jung-jae.

The initial image was captured in the Joy Forum 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia where Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan represented India. Big international celebrities in Hollywood, Korea and the digital world were also present in the event.

BTS Meets Bollywood?

The Emmy-winning actor (Squid Game) Lee Jung-jae had posted the authentic image on Instagram. He posted it, with the caption of Honoured to be with the legendary Mr. @iamsrk, and a selfie of the two.

In it, SRK appears dapper in all-black, and Lee appears in a casual hoodie appearance a huge contrast to the viral one that involved Jungkook.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were also spotted on the same occasion, meeting Korean actor Lee Byung-hun. The Squid game star posted several pictures of a star-studded cast, including the basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal, YouTube sensation MrBeast, and a streamer, IShowSpeed. 

The Joy Forum 2025 was an international event that offered artists, producers, and creators on a global scale. The entertainment exchange was also growing evident with the appearance of Bollywood stars as well as Korean and Hollywood stars.

Although the AI-created Jungkook-SRK selfie proved to be a fake one, it demonstrated the eagerness of the fans who were aspiring to have a face-to-face meeting between the K-pop megastar and the King of Bollywood.

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 2:28 PM IST
