Home > Entertainment > ‘Thank You, Tulsi Ji’: Bill Gates Makes Surprise Debut On Indian TV In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, WATCH!

Bill Gates makes a surprising virtual cameo in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, greeting Tulsi Virani with "Thank You, Tulsi Ji." The promo aims to raise awareness on maternal and newborn health, blending global philanthropy with iconic Indian television.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 23, 2025 14:08:51 IST

With an absolutely breathtaking and shocking cultural collision, the philanthropic Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, is all set for his debut on Indian television with a unique virtual cameo in the historical soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The promotional teaser that was recently dropped shocked the entire fan base.

It showed a video call in which Gates spoke to the legendary women of the show, Tulsi Virani, played by actress and politician Smriti Irani. Immediately the promo went viral, showing a pleasant exchange where Tulsi greeted her international guest with her signature, “Jai Shri Krishna,” warmly reciprocated by Gates with, “Namaste Tulsi ji, Jai Shri Krishna”; adding a polite, “Thank you, Tulsi ji.”



This cross-cultural connection, being hailed as one of the most historic landmarks of Indian entertainment, is seen as a huge leap in bringing a global personality into the tremendously impactful world of Indian daily soap operas.

Global Philanthropy on Indian TV

Bill Gates’s special track is not just a light-hearted cameo, but a well-planned plot point that aims to create awareness about maternal and newborn health, and this is very well in sync with the extensive charitable work.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation work in these areas, especially in India. The initiative was conceived by Smriti Irani, who was also the Minister in charge of Women and Child Development, and with it, she plans to bring this important issue from the margins of public discourse to the living rooms of millions.

The show hopes to chip off into public storytelling a public service message so that the public becomes active watchers in a Jan Andolan, a grassroots people’s movement rooted in empathy and action. This move proves the power of media in effecting social change.

Virtual Crossover, Real Impact

The virtual conversations with Tulsi are scheduled for three episodes: a unique opportunity to speak about the significance of keeping every mother and child safe and healthy. Integrating the message into prime-time family entertainment like Kyunki…was a novel and creative idea in terms of public health communication.

The crossover, unexpected-a high-tech billionaire discussing public health with a character from an adore-and-cherish Indian traditional TV show. Buzz created proves that if the story is powerful enough, it can transcend cultural and professional barriers. Entertainment for a purpose might create a new realm of engagement for celebrities in the Indian media.

Also Read: Smriti Irani Calls Bill Gates’ Appearance In ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ A Historic TV Moment

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 2:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bill gateshome-hero-pos-7Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2smriti iraniTulsi Virani

QUICK LINKS