Anant Ambani Offers Permanent Home To 80 Colombia Hippos To Vantara in Gujarat, Urges Government To Pause Lethal Removal Plan

In response to Colombia’s approval for the lethal removal of eighty hippopotamuses in the Magdalena River basin, Reliance Industries Executive Director and Vantara founder Anant Ambani has urged the government to reconsider the decision and explore a humane solution.

Anant Ambani Proposes Relocation of 80 Colombia Hippos to Vantara

He has proposed a scientifically managed translocation plan to relocate the 80 animals to a permanent habitat at Vantara in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

In a letter addressed to Irene Vélez Torres, Colombia’s Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Ambani offered a fully funded and carefully executed alternative, to be carried out under the supervision and approval of Colombian authorities at every stage, according to a press release.

It also reflects Ambani’s longstanding commitment to animal welfare and conservation, for which he became the youngest ever and first Asian recipient of the Global Humane Award, a prestigious recognition honouring transformative global impact for animals and people.

Anant Ambani Calls for Humane Action Over Wildlife Control

“These eighty hippos did not choose where they were born, nor did they create the circumstances they now face,” said Anant Ambani, further adding, “They are living, sentient beings, and if we have the ability to save them through a safe and humane solution, we have a responsibility to try.”

Vantara has offered Colombian authorities a comprehensive proposal comprising veterinary leadership, capture and transport expertise, biosecurity protocols, a purpose-designed naturalistic setting in Gujarat developed to mirror critical features of the hippos’ current environment, and lifelong care for all 80 individuals.

“Compassion and public safety are not opposing forces. With sound science and careful planning, it may be possible to protect riverine communities, preserve ecosystems and save animal life. Vantara has the expertise, infrastructure and resolve to support this effort, entirely on Colombia’s terms,” Ambani explained.

Vantara Requests Deferment of Lethal Measures

Vantara has formally requested that the lethal measure be deferred while this alternative is properly assessed, and has confirmed its readiness to engage directly with Colombian authorities to present a detailed scientific, operational and welfare proposal.

The proposal reflects Vantara’s founding philosophy that every life matters and underscores India’s emerging role in delivering science-led, large-scale solutions to complex global wildlife challenges.

Any implementation would be undertaken only after obtaining the necessary approvals from the Colombian and Indian governments, along with applicable clearances from relevant international authorities.

(With Inputs from ANI)

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