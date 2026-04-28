Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Nears Rs 200-Crore Mark Worldwide

Though the Bollywood film Bhooth Bangla of Akshay Kumar has been running for two weeks, it is still holding its own in the box office arena, despite the recent arrival of the Hollywood film Michael. It has proved that it can handle the new competition pretty well. The film, which marks Akshay Kumar’s reunion with director Priyadarshan after more than a decade, has struck a chord with viewers.

Like most films, it saw a dip in collections on its second Monday, earning around Rs 3.5 crore on Day 11. Even so, its total domestic earnings are now edging closer to the Rs 200 crore mark.

Trade analysts say the film is performing solidly for a horror-comedy. While the weekday drop was expected, its overall momentum remains strong, and it is likely to cross the Rs 200 crore milestone by the end of the week. As one trade expert noted, “The film has benefited from the nostalgic pairing of Akshay and Priyadarshan, which has brought family audiences back to the theatres.”

Bhooth Bangla Cast Fees Revealed

Bhooth Bangla, the latest offering from Akshay Kumar, is gearing up for its theatrical release on April 17, with special paid previews scheduled a day earlier. The film marks Akshay’s much-awaited reunion with director Priyadarshan after a gap of 14 years. With a strong sense of nostalgia, Priyadarshan’s trademark slapstick humour, and the growing popularity of the horror-comedy genre, Bhooth Bangla checks all the right boxes to attract audiences to theatres.

Ahead of the film’s release, details about the cast’s remuneration have also surfaced. As per sources quoted by NDTV, Akshay Kumar is charging an upfront fee of Rs 18 crore for the project. In addition to this, he is also co-producing the film and will receive a 70% share in its profits. The remaining 30% profit share is held by producer Ektaa Kapoor.

Among the rest of the cast, Tabu is reportedly earning Rs 2 crore for her role, while Wamiqa Gabbi has charged Rs 1 crore. Comedian-actor Rajpal Yadav is said to be taking home between Rs 75–80 lakh. The film itself has been mounted on a sizeable budget of approximately Rs 120 crore, reflecting its scale and ambition.

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