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Home > Entertainment News > When Will Sequel To 3 Idiots Release? Aamir Khan Makes A BIG Announcement 17 Years After Historic Run At Box Office: ‘Script Still Needs Some Work’

When Will Sequel To 3 Idiots Release? Aamir Khan Makes A BIG Announcement 17 Years After Historic Run At Box Office: ‘Script Still Needs Some Work’

Aamir Khan confirms that 3 Idiots 2 is officially in the works, with Rajkumar Hirani returning as director.

3 Idiots starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan in lead roles (IMAGE: X)
3 Idiots starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan in lead roles (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 28, 2026 15:13:33 IST

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When Will Sequel To 3 Idiots Release? Aamir Khan Makes A BIG Announcement 17 Years After Historic Run At Box Office: ‘Script Still Needs Some Work’

3 IDIOTS SEQUEL CONFIRMED: Everyone’s been buzzing about a sequel to 3 Idiots, hoping to see Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi back together. Well, Aamir finally cleared things up, the sequel is officially happening, and Rajkumar Hirani will direct again. This time, the story jumps ahead ten years from where the original left off. Aamir, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi are all set to return. Vidhu Vinod Chopra is producing, just like before.

Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots Sequel Confirmed

Speaking to Amar Ujala, Aamir couldn’t hide his excitement. He said the sequel’s story is “beautiful,” and praised both Abhijat Joshi (the screenwriter) and Hirani for how well they conceptualized it. He spilled a few details too, saying, “Raju’s working on 3 Idiots 2 right now. I’ve heard the story and it’s wonderful. The script still needs some tweaks, but the core idea is really good, it’s unusual, and it has the same humour as the first one. It picks up where the characters are ten years later.”

Aamir seems genuinely thrilled about returning as Phunsukh Wangdu. He said, “It’s a beautiful story conceived by Raju and Abhijat. I’m really looking forward to it, and to playing Phunsukh Wangdu again.” He’s coming off his recent appearance in Sitaare Zameen Par, after Laal Singh Chaddha didn’t do so well in 2022, so fans are definitely ready for his comeback.

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When will 3 Idiots 2 release?

Aamir Khan might have shared that he is working on the sequel to 3 Idiots, but there has been no mention of the release date. For the unversed, the first part was released in 2009 and broke multiple box office records at the time.

3 Idiots was the first Indian film to have grossed a worldwide collection of ₹400 crore, and became a yardstick for overseas box office success. It was the highest-grossing film in India for a long time. In recent years, it has also become a cult hit, owing to its re-runs on television and streaming services. The film was produced by Vinod Chopra Films, and was honoured with 3 National Awards.

What do you need to know about 3 Idiots?

3 Idiots was directed by Rajkumari Hirani and starred Aamir, Sharman and Madhavan as 3 friends, Boman Irani as a college principal, and Kareena Kapoor as Aamir’s love interest. It also starred Omi Vaidya. 3 Idiots loosely based on Chetan Bhagat’s book Five Point Someone, is a film about the friendship of three students at an Indian engineering institute and the social issues they confront at the institute.

ALSO READ: Who Is Huda Kattan? ‘Huda Beauty’ Founder Reveals Cause Of Breast Pain, Opens Up About ‘Implant Rupture’ And Its Potential Health Risks

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When Will Sequel To 3 Idiots Release? Aamir Khan Makes A BIG Announcement 17 Years After Historic Run At Box Office: ‘Script Still Needs Some Work’

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When Will Sequel To 3 Idiots Release? Aamir Khan Makes A BIG Announcement 17 Years After Historic Run At Box Office: ‘Script Still Needs Some Work’

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When Will Sequel To 3 Idiots Release? Aamir Khan Makes A BIG Announcement 17 Years After Historic Run At Box Office: ‘Script Still Needs Some Work’
When Will Sequel To 3 Idiots Release? Aamir Khan Makes A BIG Announcement 17 Years After Historic Run At Box Office: ‘Script Still Needs Some Work’
When Will Sequel To 3 Idiots Release? Aamir Khan Makes A BIG Announcement 17 Years After Historic Run At Box Office: ‘Script Still Needs Some Work’
When Will Sequel To 3 Idiots Release? Aamir Khan Makes A BIG Announcement 17 Years After Historic Run At Box Office: ‘Script Still Needs Some Work’

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