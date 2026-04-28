How Old Is Kylie Jenner? Know Her Age, Height, Family And Career Details

Kylie Jenner has always been there since her early days as a participant on reality television until now that she became an entrepreneur whose brand is worth billions of dollars. In 2026, she will surely become a well-rounded person who can easily balance being famous, having a family, and managing her business. The debut of Kylie Jenner in the world of fame happened when she became one of the regular participants of the hit television show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” and people saw how she grew up along with her famous family members.

How Old Is Kylie Jenner in 2026?

At age 28 in 2026, Kylie Jenner is a young woman who has successfully evolved into an established entrepreneur and mother after being in the limelight for close to two decades. Kylie’s story is one of those that are commonly used to talk about young people making money on their own.

Kylie Jenner Birthday: When Does She Celebrate & Zodiac Sign

The birth date of Kylie Jenner falls on August 10, 1997, which makes her a Leo.

People born under the sign of Leo are known to have the traits of confidence and charm, and these are some of the attributes that Kylie possesses with ease. However, it is noted that her Scorpio Moon represents her private self regarding relationships and pregnancy.

Kylie Jenner: Height, Age & Fitness Appearance Details

Growing to be 5 ft 6 in (1.68 m), Kylie’s fitness regimen and physique have continued to receive much scrutiny from her worldwide fans.

For her fitness regime, in recent times, Kylie has taken a more sustainable route where she works out consistently by incorporating HIIT exercises, running on the treadmill, among other forms of fitness activities including going for a hike with her children. Her major aim has been to achieve a healthy and toned physique without having to strictly follow diets.

Kylie Jenner Family Tree: Kids, Husband & Personal Life Update

Regarding her love life, the media has always loved covering every bit of information about Kylie. She is currently separated from rapper Travis Scott but maintains co-parenting their children who are Stormi Webster, born on February 1, 2018, and Aire Webster, born on February 2, 2022.

From 2023 onwards, she has been dating actor Timothée Chalamet, although they have not openly announced themselves as partners to the media until he referred to her in his awards speech during Critics Choice Awards in 2026.

Kylie has plans to dedicate herself to parenting and her business ventures for the remaining part of her twenties, considering having more children.

Kylie Jenner Net Worth 2026: Income, Business & Lifestyle

It is important to note that Kylie Jenner continues to be a very successful and wealthy person in the world of entertainment and makeup. According to recent estimates, the net worth of Kylie Jenner, made public in 2026, ranges from $700 million to $1.2 billion.

The lion’s share of her wealth comes from selling a majority stake in her cosmetics company Kylie Cosmetics to Coty Inc. for $600 million back in 2019. Other than that, she has built an empire around several other businesses including Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby, and Kylie’s clothing line Khy. Moreover, Kylie Jenner still earns from brand partnerships as well as by starring in The Kardashians. She lives in luxury and owns a number of properties located in California, such as residences in Holmby Hills and Hidden Hills.

Despite all of her success, Kylie Jenner continues to remain a highly sought-after public figure and celebrity.

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