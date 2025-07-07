LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Phulera’s Back, and So Are We!” – Prime Video Drops First Look of Panchayat Season 5 Featuring the OG Gang!

Phulera’s Back, and So Are We!” – Prime Video Drops First Look of Panchayat Season 5 Featuring the OG Gang!

Prime Video announces Panchayat Season 5 with a first-look poster featuring the beloved Phulera gang. Fans on X are buzzing with excitement as the rural drama promises more heart, humour, and nostalgia. Get ready to return to Phulera soon!

First-look poster of Panchayat Season 5 released by Prime Video featuring the Phulera gang, sparking excitement among fans for the upcoming season.
Panchayat Season 5 first look poster revealed

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 20:42:13 IST

The wait is officially over, and the excitement is real! Prime Video has just announced Panchayat Season 5 and dropped the first-look poster that’s already giving fans goosebumps. Featuring the beloved Phulera gang Abhishek Tripathi, Pradhan ji, Vikas, Prahlad, and Manju Devi—the poster is a nostalgic nod to the small-town simplicity and soulful storytelling that made Panchayat a nationwide favourite.

The official announcement came on the social media of Prime Video very early this morning, leaving the fans in an emotional crisis. “Panchayat S5 loading. ready for another round of jugaad, chai, and heartwarming drama from Phulera,” read the announcement, the poster featuring the cast sitting in front of a mud-walled hut with old-world charm and expectant eyes.

Panchayat Season 5 Announcement Takes X by Storm

Within minutes of the announcement, #Panchayat5 started trending on X. The tweet featuring the poster garnered over 50,000 likes and 15,000 retweets within the first 3 hours. Fans are already speculating about Abhishek’s transfer, Rinki’s storyline, and the future of Phulera.





The poster’s subtle details like the cow in the background and Pradhan ji’s signature gamcha have sparked excitement, decoding theories, and memes across platforms. It’s not just a poster; it’s a promise of another soul-stirring season.







Prime Video Continues Its Rural Crown Jewel Legacy

Panchayat is currently one of Prime Video India’s biggest successes, particularly for its realistic rural location, down-to-earth characters, and earthy humor. With its record-breaking fourth season ending on a gentle emotional attachment, Season 5 is set to explore bureaucratic mayhem, rural living struggles, and slow-burn romances even further.

As per a production source, the shoot is complete, and the official release date will likely be announced within a few weeks. Director Deepak Kumar Mishra too retweeted the confirmation in one word: “Soon.”

