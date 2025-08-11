Piloo Vidyarthi Opens Up On ‘Sarzameen’ Cuts And Co-Star Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Performance

Piloo Vidyarthi didn’t hold back when talking about her experience on Sarzameen. She was pretty upfront about how disappointed she felt, especially about her co-star Ibrahim Ali Khan’s performance.

Cut Scenes and Missing Chemistry: Piloo’s Honest Take on ‘Sarzameen’

According to her, Ibrahim just “lacks depth,” and that made their scenes together feel kind of off. But what really stung was that nearly 20% of her own scenes got cut which, honestly, sucks. She joked about it, saying she ended up “Na Sar, na Zameen” like being stuck in the middle with nothing to show for it.

The film itself is this war drama set in Kashmir, with big names like Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran. It had all the ingredients for something powerful, but people have been mixed on it. A lot of folks said the story dragged or didn’t really hit the emotional notes it should have, and the acting wasn’t always convincing.

Piloo Vidyarthi on the Messy Truth of Filmmaking and Criticism

Piloo’s honesty gives a peek into the behind-the-scenes mess. A lot of viewers felt the same about Ibrahim’s character that it felt rushed and shallow. Still, the director Kayoze Irani defended his choice, saying that Ibrahim’s role was tough and that criticism is part of learning the ropes.

Piloo’s words hit home because making movies isn’t all glam. You grind hard, give your best, but then the final film might cut out your favorite scenes or mess with your role. It sucks. You feel invisible, like your effort didn’t matter. What we see on screen? That’s just the tip of the iceberg. There’s so much unseen drama, compromises, and disappointment behind the camera. Sometimes no matter how much heart you pour in, the puzzle just doesn’t fit and that’s a reality most folks don’t get.

