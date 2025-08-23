Police Arrest Intruder After Attempted Break-In At Lionel Richie’s Beverly Hills Home- Details Inside!

Cops busted a guy early Friday after someone tried breaking into Lionel Richie’s Beverly Hills pad.

The police say they got a 911 call just after midnight—yes, Richie himself was actually home, which is probably pretty terrifying. They rolled up, checked out the area, and ended up nabbing this 38-year-old dude, Michael John Bond, a few blocks away near Wilshire and Beverly Glen.

Apparently, the guy got caught on the house’s security cameras. He managed to get inside, but then the alarm went nuts and scared him off.

Richie’s people told NBC4 he’s super thankful to the cops for jumping on it so fast, and thankfully nobody got hurt. Also, nothing was stolen.

Lionel Richie gave Architectural Digest a peek inside his home back in 2017.

He basically summed up his approach to both music and his house in one go: you’ve gotta take risks. The guy snagged this 28-room mansion in 1999, though the place itself dates way back to 1929.

It was originally built for Carrie Guggenheim, with Harry Koerner and William J. Gage as the brains behind the architecture. The house sits on a little hill, just above the Los Angeles Country Club, and you wouldn’t guess it’s only about ten minutes from Beverly Hills.

Richie pointed out that he hasn’t bothered updating the Italian Renaissance Revival style in over ten years. The property’s got this old-world charm that’s hard to find.

