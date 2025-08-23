LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Police Arrest Intruder After Attempted Break-In At Lionel Richie’s Beverly Hills Home- Details Inside!

Police Arrest Intruder After Attempted Break-In At Lionel Richie’s Beverly Hills Home- Details Inside!

Police arrested a 38-year-old man after a break-in attempt at Lionel Richie’s Beverly Hills mansion early Friday. Richie was home during the incident, but the intruder fled when alarms went off. Cops caught the suspect nearby, and no one was hurt. Richie praised police for their quick response.

Lionel Richie
Lionel Richie

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 23, 2025 04:41:06 IST

Cops busted a guy early Friday after someone tried breaking into Lionel Richie’s Beverly Hills pad.

The police say they got a 911 call just after midnight—yes, Richie himself was actually home, which is probably pretty terrifying. They rolled up, checked out the area, and ended up nabbing this 38-year-old dude, Michael John Bond, a few blocks away near Wilshire and Beverly Glen.

Apparently, the guy got caught on the house’s security cameras. He managed to get inside, but then the alarm went nuts and scared him off. 

Richie’s people told NBC4 he’s super thankful to the cops for jumping on it so fast, and thankfully nobody got hurt. Also, nothing was stolen. 

Lionel Richie gave Architectural Digest a peek inside his home back in 2017.

He basically summed up his approach to both music and his house in one go: you’ve gotta take risks. The guy snagged this 28-room mansion in 1999, though the place itself dates way back to 1929.

It was originally built for Carrie Guggenheim, with Harry Koerner and William J. Gage as the brains behind the architecture. The house sits on a little hill, just above the Los Angeles Country Club, and you wouldn’t guess it’s only about ten minutes from Beverly Hills.

Richie pointed out that he hasn’t bothered updating the Italian Renaissance Revival style in over ten years. The property’s got this old-world charm that’s hard to find. 

ALSO READ: What Is Leiomyosarcoma? Loni Anderson’s Cause Of Death Revealed Nearly Three Weeks After Actress’ Death

Tags: Beverly HillsLionel Richie

RELATED News

Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down

LATEST NEWS

Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
Police Arrest Intruder After Attempted Break-In At Lionel Richie’s Beverly Hills Home- Details Inside!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Police Arrest Intruder After Attempted Break-In At Lionel Richie’s Beverly Hills Home- Details Inside!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Police Arrest Intruder After Attempted Break-In At Lionel Richie’s Beverly Hills Home- Details Inside!
Police Arrest Intruder After Attempted Break-In At Lionel Richie’s Beverly Hills Home- Details Inside!
Police Arrest Intruder After Attempted Break-In At Lionel Richie’s Beverly Hills Home- Details Inside!
Police Arrest Intruder After Attempted Break-In At Lionel Richie’s Beverly Hills Home- Details Inside!

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?