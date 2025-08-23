LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi gaza crisis Diamond Harbour FC ICE English Premier League 2025 climate change Anjali Garg emmanuel macron us news abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Is Leiomyosarcoma? Loni Anderson’s Cause Of Death Revealed Nearly Three Weeks After Actress’ Death

What Is Leiomyosarcoma? Loni Anderson’s Cause Of Death Revealed Nearly Three Weeks After Actress’ Death

Loni Anderson’s cause of death has been revealed as metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer. The WKRP in Cincinnati star passed away on Aug. 3, just shy of 80, in Los Angeles. Her family and publicist confirmed the news, remembering her as a beloved wife, mother, and actress.

Loni Anderson's cause of death has been revealed nearly three weeks after she died on August 3
Loni Anderson's cause of death has been revealed nearly three weeks after she died on August 3

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 23, 2025 03:55:41 IST

Loni Anderson’s cause of death has finally come to light, almost three weeks after she passed away—just shy of her 80th birthday.

Loni Anderson’s Cause of Death Revealed

According to her death certificate, which TMZ got their hands on Friday, Aug. 22, the actress died from metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma.

That’s a rare and aggressive cancer that starts in the uterus and can quickly spread to places like the lungs and liver, often with devastating consequences. There weren’t any other causes cited, and the paperwork shows her remains were cremated and laid to rest in Hollywood back on Aug. 7.

Her longtime publicist, Cheryl J. Kagan, confirmed the news: Anderson died at 79, on Aug. 3, in a Los Angeles hospital after what was described as a prolonged illness. She was just days away from turning 80.

In a statement, Anderson’s family said, “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear wife, mother and grandmother.”

Most people remember Anderson for her role as Jennifer Marlowe on the CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, which ran from 1978 to 1982. She picked up three Golden Globe nods and two Emmy nominations for that show.

After WKRP, she starred in the 1983 comedy Stroker Ace, where she met Burt Reynolds. The two ended up falling for each other during filming and got married in secret in 1988 at Reynolds’ ranch in Florida.

They adopted a son, Quinton, but the marriage didn’t last, and they divorced in 1994 and later spoke publicly about the challenges they faced together.

What is leiomyosarcoma? 

It’s one of those rare, nasty cancers that can really catch you off guard. It starts in smooth muscle, the stuff you never have to think about, like the muscles lining your bladder, stomach, intestines, blood vessels, and even your uterus. 

Leiomyosarcoma (or LMS) falls under the soft tissue sarcoma family. And here’s the kicker: it’s fast. Sometimes this thing can double in size in just a month. Those cancer cells? They don’t like to stay put. They’ll hitch a ride in your bloodstream and pop up in soft tissues pretty much anywhere they want.

A lot of people don’t even know anything’s wrong until LMS is already pretty far along. That’s when it gets dangerous, sometimes even life-threatening. But if you catch it early, there’s a shot at kicking it to the curb.

As for why it happens? No one’s pinning it down for sure. It could be your genes, maybe you got some “bad code” passed down from your parents, or maybe your own DNA just decided to go rogue one day. Either way, it’s your normal cells turning into something you definitely don’t want. 

Tags: Leiomyosarcomaloni andersonWKRP

RELATED News

Coolie Contest Scam? Rajinikanth’s Team Denies Malaysia ‘Meet & Greet’ Contest, Calls It Fake
How Jungkook Became BTS’ Golden Maknae? K-Pop Icon’s Casting Story Revealed!
Is Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore 2 Happening? Makers Extremely Confident After Finalising Script
Daisy Shah Recalls Her Toxic Ex-Lover Getting Mad Over Working With Men: ‘When The Same Thing Happened To Him…’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down

LATEST NEWS

Explained: What the 2020 Investigation Into John Bolton Tells Us About the DOJ’s New Probe
Immediate Transfers In Delhi Police: Is It A Routine Exercise Or Related To The Delhi CM Assault Incident?
Gaza War: How Serious is Benjamin Netanyahu About ‘Greater Israel’? Expert Gives His Verdict
SCO Summit 2025: Why PM Modi Will Visit Japan Before Heading to China
ADR Report Reveals India’s Wealthiest and Poorest CMs
Mahindra BE 6 Batman Edition Sells Out In 135 Seconds: A Historic EV Launch
Yes Bank Set For Fresh Foreign Stake As SMBC Enters The Picture, RBI Gives A Nod- Here’s Everything You Need To Know
Benjamin Netanyahu Issues Big Statement, Calls Gaza Famine Declaration ‘Outright Lie’: ‘Modern Blood Libel’
First Glimpse Of Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone’s Daughter Leaked? Internet Asks Video To Be Taken Down
Famine Confirmed in Gaza City: What It Means and Who Declares It
What Is Leiomyosarcoma? Loni Anderson’s Cause Of Death Revealed Nearly Three Weeks After Actress’ Death

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Leiomyosarcoma? Loni Anderson’s Cause Of Death Revealed Nearly Three Weeks After Actress’ Death

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Leiomyosarcoma? Loni Anderson’s Cause Of Death Revealed Nearly Three Weeks After Actress’ Death
What Is Leiomyosarcoma? Loni Anderson’s Cause Of Death Revealed Nearly Three Weeks After Actress’ Death
What Is Leiomyosarcoma? Loni Anderson’s Cause Of Death Revealed Nearly Three Weeks After Actress’ Death
What Is Leiomyosarcoma? Loni Anderson’s Cause Of Death Revealed Nearly Three Weeks After Actress’ Death

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?